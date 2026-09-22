Mike Elko Says Texas A&M Defense Must ‘Catch Up Quick’ Before LSU

Texas A&M’s defense wasn’t solely responsible for what happened against Kentucky on Saturday. The Aggies’ offense didn’t exactly hold up its end of the bargain during the 31-21 loss, either, turning the ball over and failing on multiple occasions to answer Kentucky’s punches. It also repeatedly put the defense in difficult situations.

Kentucky still managed to expose something concerning, though, as the Wildcats bullied Texas A&M far more frequently than should ever be acceptable for a defense coached by Mike Elko.

Elko didn’t attempt to sugarcoat it afterward. On Monday, he called it “one of the worst defensive performances” of his tenure and explained that Texas A&M never became comfortable with what it was trying to accomplish defensively.

The timing couldn’t be much worse.

Texas A&M travels to No. 10 LSU this weekend, where Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. are waiting with an offense capable of creating the exact kind of confusion that caused the Aggies so many problems against Kentucky.

“I think one of the challenges in the early part of the season ... you spend so much time going against your own offense,” Elko said. “Every offense has a different layer and different multiplicity to it that creates stress and dilemmas.”

His conclusion was considerably simpler.

“We’ve got to catch up, and we’ve got to catch up quick.”

LSU Presents Another Challenge for the Aggies

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of reasons for Texas A&M to be wary of LSU’s offense. Kiffin has long carried a reputation as one of college football’s premier offensive minds, while Weis followed him from Ole Miss after the duo helped Trinidad Chambliss emerge as one of the country’s biggest stars last season.

There have already been glimpses of what that partnership might eventually produce with Sam Leavitt in Baton Rouge. The Arizona State transfer has shown an ability to hurt defenses with his arm and legs, giving Kiffin another talented quarterback to build around.

There are weaknesses to exploit, obviously. Leavitt can become erratic and doesn’t always see the field particularly well, providing opportunities for a Texas A&M defense that desperately needs a bounce-back performance. Taking advantage of those weaknesses isn’t a given, though, especially after what happened against Kentucky.

LSU will provide different stresses, and Elko doesn’t expect Kiffin to abandon what he wants to do simply because of what appeared on film Saturday.

“They’re going to have a lot of confidence in who they are and what their system is,” Elko said. “I’m sure that’s what they’ll use on Saturday night.”

Texas A&M has spent the past few days trying to figure out what went wrong against Kentucky. It won’t have much time to dwell on the answers.