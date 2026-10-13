Texas A&M Football Has Reached a Crossroads Under Mike Elko

After suffering its third Southeastern Conference defeat of the 2026 season, Texas A&M football has found itself adrift in a sea of unmet expectations. From competing in the College Football Playoff a year ago to now searching for a desperate solution to their offensive problems, the Aggies are in a bind with half a season to go.

Winning out would take a miracle, as the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Texas still linger just over the horizon, forcing head coach Mike Elko to reassess the realistic goals that remain in his third year at the helm of the program. A tune-up game with the Citadel is next on the list, with a perfect opportunity to test out major adjustments to the passing attack and just about the only chance to regain any traction for the rest of the year.

So with that in mind, what can Elko have the Aggies fighting for? What awaits them at the end of the season, and is the last slate of games just an audition for next year's A&M? Let's dive into the possibilities below.

Bowl or Bust

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At a bare minimum, the Aggies will aim for bowl eligibility after 2026, needing three more wins to get there. Half of their remaining competition is ranked in the AP Poll as of Oct. 11, while the Citadel, Oklahoma and South Carolina all pose their own unique challenges despite being outside the top 25 teams. A ranked upset would surely pay dividends, but the current situation at quarterback makes such a feat some incredibly unlikley.

A&M is one of the worst teams in the country in terms of explosive plays, and quarterback Marcel Reed is posting the lowest passer rating in college football against Power 4 competition. With that in mind, a change in quarterback could only help the Aggies achieve the goal of a postseason game.

Ready, Set, Action

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) motions during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a spot in a bowl game is most definitely the top priority, the next on the list would be getting younger players a shot at being the future of the program. First and foremost, the quarterback position will be under the spotlight the most, with backups Brady Hart and Helaman Casuga up next for a shot under center.

Hart has attempted just nine passes so far this year, tossing a touchdown and a pick, while Casuga has yet to get a shot on the field. A borderline five-star prospect from Utah, the latter was brought in to be the future of A&M's offense, and the current struggles of Reed are the perfect opportunity to see if the high school hype was as warranted then as it is now.

Who Stays?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The modern era of college football has many fans and critics expecting instant results under a brand-new coach, and Elko is no exception. After being a game away from an SEC Championship game appearance in his first two seasons, some are already calling for his firing amidst a disasterous season especially on offense.

While highly unlikely due to his overall efficiency in such a short span of time, surely someone will have coached their last game in College Station after the end of the season. The top candidate? Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, an internal hire who has not progressed the A&M passing attack any further since Collin Klein took his talents to his alma mater, Kansas State.

The goal of seeing who still fits in the A&M puzzle will be a crucial step in figuring out where it will be going into 2027, but how difficult it is to get there will be the focus of the second half of the year.

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