Safe to say Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was not satisfied with the outcome against Texas, as he fell 0-3 to head coach Steve Sarkisian on Friday in a 16-6 home loss to the Longhorns.

After the game, he typically makes an opening statement, but he skipped it and went straight to questions.

The first question fired off was about the biggest thing that needed to be addressed this offseason to get things back on track, and Elko was clear and direct.

Scoring points.

“We have to be able to score points,” Elko admitted. “I mean, it's literally that simple. We have to be able to score points. You can't win football games scoring in single digits. We scored in single digits six times this year. It's completely unacceptable.”

Additional Remarks at Podium

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With rumors swirling that Elko might play both quarterback Brady Hart and Marcel Reed, the team ultimately went with the hotter hand and rode it out, with Reed getting just a few snaps. After the loss, he shared some thoughts on what he saw from Hart.

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“I thought he threw the ball well,” Elko said. “He obviously looked a little bit more comfortable. I thought we were able to give him some packages to simplify for him and thought he handled it really, really well. Obviously, A.G. (Aaron Gregory) made a bunch of plays for him. I think, again, the one thing we said this last week, I thought the thing he did best last week was he at least just threw the ball up and gave those kids a chance to go make plays. I thought he did that again tonight. And I think he found a rhythm with A.G., and A.G. certainly made some plays for him.”

Confidence came up as there are major questions about whether there will be coaching staff changes after a season that was completely opposite of the 2025-26 season that got the Aggies into the College Football Playoff. Fixing things, to keep it simple, was what Elko touched on with his vague answer.

“There's nothing I can say that's going to give what we have to do,” Elko said. “That's not lost on me. I understand that. We've lost any goodwill we should have. I get that. I do. There's no reason why me standing on a podium in November saying things isn't going to move the needle. It's not going to help anything. I have confidence in myself. That's not going to matter to anybody. We have to go fix it. We have to make the decisions. We have to go fix a lot of things to fix this. And we will do it, but again, we have to do it. And so, there's no words I can put on this podium that's going to help anything right now.”

To add to the curiosity the 12th Man wants answers to, Elko was asked whether he expected to make staff changes, and his answer gave the fanbase and reporters no clarity on what's next.

“I appreciate you asking,” Elko expressed. “That will be for another time. Thank you.”

Transitioning into what is next, Elko noted that this unprecedented spot for A&M involves evaluation as the program moves into retention over the next few days.

“There will be a lot of evaluation as we then move into retention and all of that stuff,” Elko noted. "And so, yeah, that's what the next few days will look like. We'll sit down as a staff and try to figure out what the right plan is and try to go execute it.”

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