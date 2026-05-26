Mike Elko Delivers Scholarship to Texas A&M’s 12th Man in Heartwarming Video

At Texas A&M, the 12th Man is a tradition dating back more than 100 years. The story of E. King Gill, a fan who stepped up for the injury-stricken football team, is a legacy held by the Aggies as a fanbase ready to step up and support their program.

On the gridiron, however, it is not just a symbol to represent the fans. The No. 12 jersey is its own tradition. While Gill never played in a game, his willingness to join the roster and wait for his moment on the sideline shows his dedication to his team.

Texas A&M issues the coveted No. 12 jersey to a walk-on who represents the selflessness of the original 12th Man. In a heartwarming video posted by Texas A&M football on X, head coach Mike Elko announced that the team would be giving its current No. 12 — who has worn the jersey since 2024 — a full scholarship for the 2026 season.

Mike Elko Announces Full Scholarship for Aggies’ No. 12

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Nana Boadi-Owusu runs out with the 12th Man flag before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Since Elko took over as Texas A&M’s head coach, defensive lineman Nana Boadi-Owusu has worn the honored No. 12 jersey. The former walk-on did not always wear No. 12; as a freshman, he wore No. 90, joining the team under Jimbo Fisher.

During his redshirt sophomore season, he earned the No. 12 jersey during fall camp after Elko returned as the head coach. Since then, he has remained dedicated to the team and embodied the spirit of the original 12th Man.

His dedication did not go unrecognized. Texas A&M Football posted a video on X of Elko announcing that Boadi-Owusu, now a graduate student, would earn a full scholarship for the 2026 season.

“As we start summer, wanted to start this off by rewarding someone in this program who has really represented everything that we have been about at Texas A&M,” Elko said. “… You stand for what we want this program to stand for.”

Everything is earned, not given.



Honoring a teammate that represents everything Texas A&M Football is about.



Nana Boadi-Owusu is now on full scholarship! pic.twitter.com/febQAxJf7y — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 25, 2026

Boadi-Owusu redshirted his first season with the Aggies in 2022. Coming from Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, he was a zero-star recruit and walked on at A&M.

He played limited snaps in 2023 as a redshirt freshman. However, he made an impact early on. He earned Aggie Defensive Scout Team Honors in 2022 and received the Brotherhood Impact Award in 2023 as a member of the 12th Man Kickoff Team at the annual team banquets, according to 12thMan.com.

During the 2024 season, he saw more on-field action. He appeared in all 13 games and played some snaps on defense against McNeese in Week 2. The 2025 season was similar for Boadi-Owusu; he appeared in all 13 games and played snaps on defense against Utah State in Week 2 and Samford in Week 13.

The majority of Boadi-Owusu’s snaps have come on special teams. He has played 100+ snaps on special teams for consecutive seasons. Like Gill, though, he remains ready for his opportunity to play, to be the next man and to support his team along the way.

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