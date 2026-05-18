Which Texas A&M Records Could Be Rewritten in 2026?

As Mike Elko's Aggies gear up for another season in College Station, a practically brand new team, including several key playmakers and a highly explosive offensive ceiling, means that several historic Texas A&M records are officially on notice.

Following a dominant 11–2 campaign in 2025, Texas A&M has not only the superstars but also the potential for extra games on the schedule to shatter a few long-standing and incredible feats.

These are the individual and team records that are most likely to be broken or seriously threatened in the upcoming season.

5. Total Offensive Yards in a Single Season

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The current record stands at 6,758 yards, set in Johnny Manziel's Heisman season. Former head coach Kevin Sumlin's 2012 offense averaged 519.8 yards per game across 13 games. Now, under head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have shown that they can put up points and yards in great amounts, as they did in the previous 2025 season.

If Texas A&M is able to play at least 14 or 15 games, due to an SEC Championship or College Football Playoff appearance, the cumulative yardage record is a safe bet for a falling record. Given the extra games in the hypothetical schedule, they can complete the mission even if the per-game average is slightly lower than it was in 2012.

4. Single-Season Interceptions Returned for Touchdowns

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The current record, held by Domingo Bryant, is three, set in 1985. Bryant set the mark over four decades ago, and while tying or beating the record is very situational, the modern defensive style and solid new DB recruits are engineered for it.

The Aggies had a very lackluster season when it came to interceptions in 2025, only getting three across the board. With that being said, new roster additions like Rickey Gibson III, Tawfiq Byard and Bryce Anderson, as well as familiar faces like Dezz Ricks and Dalton Brooks, are in the perfect position to rack up interceptions this year. If they are able to return only four interceptions to the house this season, history will be made.

3. Single-Season Team Points Scored

Isaiah Horton at the Maroon and White spring game on April 18th, 2026. | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

In 2012, the current record was written, as the Aggies scored a total of 578 points across offense and defense. Once again, this season leaves its mark, averaging 44.5 points per game over 13 games. While matching that exact per-game average against the new and brutal SEC schedule is more than a tall task, the total points record is vulnerable if the Aggies make a deep postseason run. If 15 games, they only need to average 38.6 points per game to shatter the school record.

Fans need to remember that this stat includes defense, and while the offense is set up to perfection with new additions like Isaiah Horton to meet the game average, defensive playmakers need to step up and not only return the ball to the offense, but get in the endzone themselves. There should be full confidence in the Texas A&M defense to do so, especially after the significant recruiting class they just brought in.

2. Team Sacks in a Single Game

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) and Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) sack Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speaking of defense, the current single-game sack record is 10, which was set against Texas Tech in 1980 and tied against Maryland in 2002. To hit double-digit sacks in a game, you need to face an opponent with a weak or transitional offensive line, or a young quarterback who holds onto the ball just a bit too long.

The 12th man has full confidence in Elko and his defensive mind, but this task is not only situational but will only reveal itself a couple of times in the next season. The 2026 schedule is much stronger, but if the new Texas A&M edge rushers can attack the bottom-tier non-conference offensive lines or a struggling SEC unit, a 10-plus sack game could be on the table.

1. Single-Season Passing Touchdowns

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Once again, this record is in cahoots with the great "Johnny Football." This time, though, the current record was set in 2013 with 37 passing touchdowns from Manziel. In 2025, Marcel Reed's 25 passing touchdowns put him 5th all-time for a single season in Aggie history. With not only another year of development, a reliable receiving corps, but also the potential for a 14-to-16 game season, hitting the high 30s is well within reach.

This record, though an "individual" one, simply can't be done by just the willpower of Reed. This feat requires the defense to get him the ball back, the running backs to open up the pass game, and the receivers to eliminate any trace of the dropped balls that they had last season. With all gears turning, Marcel Reed could throw 38 touchdowns in the 2026 season.

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