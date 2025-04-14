Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Has Eyes Set on Big 12 Championship
Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman will wear his new school’s red and white for the first time this Saturday, as the University of Houston wraps up spring ball with its annual Red-White spring game.
Weigman enters the 2025 season with plenty to prove, with Houston possibly offering the most ideal chance for a fresh start. Growing up attending Cougar games, Weigman is no stranger to the program — now, he holds the keys to the offense.
And so the “hometown hero” storyline begins, with Weigman at the helm of a Cougar offense that desperately needs help.
“Personal goals, I mean I got a lot of them." Weigman said when responding to a question regarding his goals for the upcoming 2025 season. “Personal goals, team goals, I want to win the Big 12 Championship. I said that when I came in here and I’ve said that every day since. That’s the plan and that is what we are going for.”
The goal is bold and Weigman has the talent, but this certainly will not be easy.
Houston’s offense struggled mightily in 2024, finishing near the bottom of the Big 12 in nearly every major category. The Cougars averaged just 14 points and 152.7 passing yards per game, numbers that Weigman will need to drastically improve if the Cougs hope to make an appearance at Jerry World.
Good thing the transfer portal exists however.
Houston invested in it heavily bringing in over 21 additions, four of them being projected starters in a new look receiving core. Additionally, Slade Nagel, the former special teams/tight ends coach at LSU has taken over as the new offensive coordinator for Houston.
At the center of this over-haul is Weigman, now the face of a football program that’s recently lived in the shadow of Houston’s basketball success.
A former five-star recruit who flashed Heisman-level potential at Texas A&M, Weigman now aims to revive his career just 40.2 miles down I-10 E, where it all began for him as a kid.