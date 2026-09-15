Mike Elko Explains Why Texas A&M Dominated Arizona State in the Fourth Quarter

For about three quarters on Saturday, Arizona State looked like it might actually make Texas A&M sweat this thing out.

The Sun Devils weren’t dominating the Aggies by any means, but they were hanging around. Texas A&M had struggled to put much distance between itself and Arizona State, and a game that many expected the Aggies to thoroughly control was still very much up for grabs entering the fourth quarter.

Then everything changed. And fast.

Texas A&M scored 24 unanswered points over the final 15 minutes, turning what had been a relatively stressful day into an easy victory. Two defensive touchdowns obviously had plenty to do with that, but Mike Elko believes there was another reason the Aggies were able to take over so completely late in the game: They were still fresh.

“I don’t think it’s a mistake that we won the fourth quarter 24 to nothing because we were able to go out there in waves and maybe be in a better position down the stretch to attack, continue to attack the quarterback, continue to disrupt the quarterback, continue to play hard and fast,” Elko said.

Aggies’ Defensive Depth Takes Over Late

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) fumbles and recovers the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That ability to come at an offense in waves is something Texas A&M hasn’t always had under Elko.

He said the Aggies have traditionally operated with somewhere around six or seven defensive linemen they felt comfortable rotating into games. This season, that number has grown to nine or 10 and occasionally even 11. That makes quite a difference when those defensive linemen are attempting to play at a high level in triple-digit temperatures.

Texas A&M became more disruptive as the game wore on, eventually producing two defensive scores in quick succession. Elko specifically pointed out how the Aggies’ fresh legs were massive reasons for why the team was able to flock to the ball with the ferocity it was able to down the stretch.

“I just don’t know that you can do that if you’re asking one kid to play 72 plays at any position,” Elko said.

Could the Same Formula Work Against Kentucky?

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) was 18-for-31 with 146 yards in passing, one touchdown and one interception in the Cats’ 45-17 loss to Alabama Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky might present Texas A&M with an opportunity to win in much the same way this weekend.

The Wildcats gave Alabama all it could handle for two and a half quarters before the Crimson Tide’s talent advantage eventually took over. Arizona State experienced something awfully similar in College Station, where a competitive game through three quarters quickly got away from the Sun Devils once A&M’s depth started to show.

Elko believes having so many players available will only become more important from here.

“There’s so much talk about the nine-game SEC schedule and we had to build ourselves for that too,” Elko said. “That’s going to be part of it because this is going to get real physical real fast and playing nine SEC football games is going to require a lot of guys in the trenches to be ready to step up.”

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