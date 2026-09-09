Texas A&M's First Real Test of 2026 Has Arrived

Everybody knows that the real mettle and grit of the Texas A&M Aggies wasn’t going to be revealed after the team’s 50-0 stomping of Missouri State this past weekend.

If anything, the only noteworthy takeaways from that game were that the offense took a while to find its footing, while the defense absolutely destroyed anything that the Bears attempted to do with the ball. In many ways, both of those conclusions don’t even mean all that much when one considers that the opponent wasn’t anywhere near the talent level of the Aggies.

That all changes this Saturday when the Arizona State Sun Devils arrive at Kyle Field in an attempt to usurp Texas A&M’s hopes and dreams.

Yes, Arizona State is not on the same level as some other schools that the Aggies will find themselves facing later on this season, like Texas or LSU. But it’s easy to forget that the Sun Devils won the Big 12, were in the College Football Playoff and almost took down the Longhorns in what was one of the most exhilarating postseason games in recent memory just two years ago. This is a program that knows what it takes to win big games, which means that Texas A&M shouldn’t take them lightly in the slightest.

Mike Elko Knows the Challenge Arizona State Presents

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aggies head coach Mike Elko knows that this is the first time we’ll get a legitimate indication of how good — or bad — Texas A&M can be in 2026.

“It is going to be a huge challenge for us,” Elko said. “They are a really talented football team that has been producing a lot of NFL players, and a lot of future NFL players on the field for them this weekend so it will definitely be a really big challenge for us.”

The Aggies certainly didn’t see that against Missouri State.

“They’ve got a really talented defensive line, they've got two NFL corners, they've got two NFL wideouts, they've got a quarterback who’s really big and talented and they’re really aggressive on special teams,” Elko said.

All of what Elko said is what makes Saturday so important, even if the result won’t have any direct impact on Texas A&M’s standing in the SEC. This is the first opportunity for the Aggies to show that the success of 2025 wasn’t the peak of what Elko is building in College Station, but rather the foundation for something even better.

Saturday Could Reveal Texas A&M's Ceiling

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Texas A&M gets there probably doesn’t matter all that much. Blow Arizona State out of the water and suddenly the Aggies have made a pretty emphatic statement about where they stand.

Find themselves in a fourth-quarter fight and ultimately pull out a gritty victory, and they’ll have shown an ability to respond when things aren’t nearly as comfortable as they were against Missouri State. Either way, a win would give Texas A&M something tangible to point toward as it prepares for the much larger challenges waiting down the road.

A loss would tell a much different story.

Falling short at home, in front of what should be a raucous Kyle Field crowd, wouldn’t destroy Texas A&M’s season before conference play even begins. It would, however, raise legitimate questions about just how high this team’s ceiling really is.

The Aggies entered 2026 hoping to build upon last season’s breakthrough, proving that the 8-4 jokes are a thing of the past. Saturday is their first chance.

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