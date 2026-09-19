Not the news any Texas A&M fan wants to hear right now.

Wide receiver Mario Craver went down after hauling in his fifth reception of the afternoon during Saturday's home game against Kentucky. The medical team helped him off the field, and he entered the medical tent.

According to A&M radio, Will Johnson said they were looking at his right leg and that he is out of the tent and will monitor whether he comes back onto the field.

Fortunately, Craver returned to the game not long after and made an impact on Texas A&M's first scoring drive of the afternoon.

Crisis avoided for the Aggies, who were already dealt a major injury at wideout on the first play of the game.

Texas A&M Avoids Another Injury at WR

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the second wide receiver injury the Aggies have seen today after Terry Bussey had to be carted off following the opening kickoff. Wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman was already listed as out, along with running back Jamarion Morrow.

Craver has been a huge part of this offense over the last couple of years. Without him, quarterback Marcel Reed will need more production from his weapons, including wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who remains his top target.

Going into today, head coach Mike Elko has led his team to a 2-0 start and has done a great job getting the roster to come together and rally despite adversity. Through two weeks, the team has done a great job of that, with an example being when Daymion Sanford was injured and was unable to be a part of the defense.

Craver was listed as an ESPN top 100 player and is arguably the biggest piece of the Aggies' offense.

Through two games this season, the Aggies have seen him post eight receptions for 75 yards.

In the home opener at Kyle Field, he caught five passes for 41 yards. His longest reception in that game went for 12 yards. He also scored in that matchup.

After Week 1, he posted three catches for 34 yards. He averaged 11.3 yards per reception and had an even bigger presence in today's game against Kentucky.

Through one quarter, the Birmingham, Alabama native logged five catches for 55 yards before going down. He sat at 21 yards after the catch, with his longest catch going for 21 yards twice.

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