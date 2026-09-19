Texas A&M WR Terry Bussey Carted Off After First Play vs. Kentucky

The Texas A&M Aggies were hit with an unfortunate injury on the first play of Saturday's home game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey had to be carted off after getting injured on the opening kickoff.

Bussey appeared to fumble the ball as he went down awkwardly, but his knee was down before the ball came out.

Texas A&M retained possession, but all of the concern remained on Bussey as he exited the field on the cart. Fans will have to wait for an update from Mike Elko after the game to hear the full extent of Bussey's injury.

Another Injury at WR for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches warm ups prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This now adds to a list of injuries that Texas A&M has had to deal with at the wide receiver position to begin the season.

Texas A&M wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman was already ruled out prior to kickoff after being doubtful on Friday's injury report.

Additionally, the Aggies are without freshman wideout Madden Williams for the entire season after he suffered an injury at the end of fall camp.

Texas A&M fans had been waiting for a breakout from Bussey headed into this season, and he certainly showed positive strides during the team's first two games. Headed into the SEC opener against Kentucky, Bussey had seven catches for 92 yards along with four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated accordingly.

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