Mike Elko Has a Major Decision to Make Before Texas A&M Faces LSU

It’s no secret: things don’t get any easier in the SEC, especially for teams coming off an early-season loss like the Texas A&M Aggies. After losing 31-21 to Kentucky at Kyle Field, in a game that Mike Elko said coincided with one of the “worst defensive performances” of his tenure, the Aggies have some soul-searching to do.

They will head on the road Saturday to Baton Rouge to face Lane Kiffin’s LSU. Despite just knocking off the Tigers last season in Death Valley, Texas A&M showed real signs of vulnerability on both sides of the ball that loom large.

The defense failed to shut down either Kentucky's run or passing game and once again showed it is susceptible to losing the physicality battle. The offense and quarterback Marcel Reed, in particular, struggled to find consistency in the passing game.

The Major Decision

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the defensive flaws certainly raise concerns against an LSU offense led by Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr., the struggles on offense are more concerning for Texas A&M this season.

Thus far, Reed has gone from entering the season fresh off looking like a potential Heisman Trophy candidate for stretches of last year to now showing obvious signs of regression. His often-talked-about inefficiency in the passing game persists.

He ranks in the bottom four in the conference in ESPN’s total QBR at 54.3, which puts him at No. 14, just ahead of Jared Curtis (Vanderbilt), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), and KJ Jackson (Arkansas). Through three games, Reed is performing worse than he did last season in QBR, when he finished No. 5 in the conference at 77.9.

Reed finished Saturday 26/49 passing for 236 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Aggies' biggest play from scrimmage came via a 40-yard run from Reed, while his biggest gain through the air was a 21-yard completion to Mario Craver.

Reed struggled with misfires consistently on Saturday, and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that one turned into an interception.

With Reed proving inconsistent thus far, the Aggies need to develop an offensive identity. They finished Saturday with 187 yards rushing on 35 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Yet, in key moments, they abandoned the run with a struggling quarterback.

If continuing to try and be an explosive, downfield passing attack isn’t suitable with Reed’s inaccuracies, then the Aggies need to pivot and adapt the offense to what Reed does well: use his legs.

Keep the ball on the ground, limit the opponent’s time of possession, and try to win games on the ground while still incorporating those downfield shots as defenses lose patience.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.