Three Questions Texas A&M Must Answer vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M has handled the first two weeks of the season without ever really looking like a finished product.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Aggies are 2-0, already have a quality win over Arizona State and appear to have one of the better defenses in the SEC. But with conference play beginning against Kentucky on Saturday, there are still some things Mike Elko would probably like to learn about his team before the schedule becomes considerably less forgiving.

Here are three questions Texas A&M needs to answer against the Wildcats.

Can the Offense Put Together a Complete Performance?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of this hinges on Marcel Reed.

The Texas A&M quarterback hasn’t been bad through two games, but the Aggies also haven’t really needed him to take over a game. They might not require that against Kentucky, either, but at some point Reed will be asked to carry this offense when everything else isn’t working. It would be nice to see some proof of concept before that moment arrives.

The offensive line has also been inconsistent, which is understandable considering how much turnover there was up front during the offseason. Two games should have given that group some time to settle in, though, and Kentucky provides another opportunity for the offense to look more comfortable from beginning to end.

How Dominant Can This Aggies Defense Truly Be?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) scores a touchdown on after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two games have provided plenty of reason to believe Texas A&M’s defense could be something special.

The Aggies forced four turnovers against Arizona State, with two interceptions returned for touchdowns helping turn a competitive game into a comfortable victory. Kentucky just experienced how quickly things can unravel against that sort of defense, as Alabama consistently got stops and pulled away in the second half of last week’s 45-17 win.

Of course, Texas A&M hasn’t faced an SEC opponent yet. Kentucky might not be the toughest offense the Aggies encounter this season, but conference play brings a different level of pressure, and Will Stein’s offense has enough wrinkles to punish a defense that isn’t prepared.

This is an opportunity for A&M to show its first two performances weren’t simply the product of its competition.

Is It Finally Time to Ground and Pound?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rcelebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rueben Owens II entered the season expected to become one of the stalwarts of Texas A&M’s offense. So far, it hasn’t happened.

Owens is averaging just 4.1 yards per carry through two games, while Jamarrion Morrow has averaged even less. The rebuilt offensive line deserves some responsibility for those numbers, but the Aggies need more production from their backfield as the schedule progresses.

Kentucky won’t necessarily make that easy. The Wildcats held up well against Alabama’s rushing attack for significant stretches last week before the Crimson Tide eventually finished with 155 yards on the ground.

Reed matters here, too. His legs are one of the things that make this offense difficult to defend, and Texas A&M can’t afford to become one-dimensional as SEC play begins.