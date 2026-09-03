Mike Elko Is Particularly Excited About One Phase of Football for Texas A&M

With the start of the college football season just three days away, the final preparations are being made to the depth charts, giving a clearer picture of who will serve in what particular roles during the course of the year.

Some teams might be hard-pressed for specific spots, lacking depth at particular spots on offense or defense, or even on the special teams unit.

Fortunately for Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies are well-stacked on the latter, with wide receivers Mario Craver, Terry Bussey, and Isaiah Horton all listed as potential punt returners on the most recent A&M depth chart.

And Elko is very well aware of the fact.

"Punt Return Is a Weapon"

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his weekly SEC teleconference on Wednesday afternoon, Elko highlighted the abilities of all three men and how they each contribute in their own ways.

"All three of them have the ability to go back there and catch punts," Elko said Wednesday. "They're all dynamic with their hands."

Elko's praise began with a wideout who has been the hot topic of conversation during the summer, Terry Bussey.

"Terry has shown a lot in the return game since he's been here," said the coach.

Bussey was the team's primary kick returner last season, during which he took back 18 kicks for 421 yards, an average of 23.4 yards per return, while also returning seven punts for 62 yards.

Elko also acclaimed Craver's skills in the screen game, as well as Horton's simple ability in the return game from his time at Alabama.

"Mario has shown a lot in the screen game since he's been here, and you know, obviously Isaiah is a kid on film who shows that he has the ability," said Elko. "So to us, punt return is a weapon, and I think you're looking at the right guy to get the ball in space and be dangerous, and obviously, we're trying to replace a really, really good one from last year."

The last part of that statement couldn't ring truer. KC Concepcion was a nightmare for return defenses in the punt game, using his speed and agility to take back 25 kicks for 456 yards and two touchdowns, including the very first trip to the end zone for the Aggies on the year against UTSA, as well as in their blowout win against the LSU Tigers.

Of course, it was only a one-year deal as Concepcion is now with the Cleveland Browns after being taken in the first round of this year's NFL draft, but Craver and Bussey had to have been taking notes that would help them reach that level in the return game, and we will see just how big that influence was this Saturday when the season officially gets underway.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.