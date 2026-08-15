Terry Bussey Has a Chance to Become Texas A&M's Most Exciting Player in 2026

The Texas A&M Aggies may have found historic success for the program last year, but the book on that season is closed, and now the school is focused on the upcoming season and how they can replicate the year they had.

With plenty of roster changes, including losing talented receiver KC Concepion, who was arguably the most exciting name on the Aggies offense last season, head coach Mike Elko will have to look elsewhere for that level of production and hype in 2026.

He might not have to look too far, however, as receiver Terry Bussey is having a fall camp to remember, and is quickly becoming the player that many thought he would be when he arrived in College Station. He could turn into the most exciting name not just on the Aggies, but in all of college football for 2026.

The Talent Has Always Been There

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs down the sideline during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Bussey, the question of whether he had the talent to be an impact player at the collegiate level was never in doubt, and that was obvious as one of the top-rated prospects in the country coming out of high school.

Staying healthy and finding a role seemed to be more of a challenge than the Aggies receiver would face through college. Now, seemingly healthy through fall camp, and with the offense lacking a role for a "touchdown" type player who can change the score of a game at any time with the ball in their hands, from any point on the field, Bussey looks to slot in perfectly.

Bussey is more than just a simple receiver, too, and could be looking at getting reps in the return game, especially on punt return, a role that Concepcion filled last season. There is also a chance that Bussey sees work out of the backfield, in designed formations that place him back there.

He has breakaway speed that can separate him on the field, combined with elite agility, making him a tough player to tackle. Combine that with plays targeting him, and it could be the perfect combination for home-run plays.

The question entering the 2026 season isn't if Bussey will be good for the Aggies, but more along the lines of just how great he can be, and if the Aggies are orchestrating players and formations specifically to give him the ball, well the offense will be in good shape, and Bussey will show why the hype around him is so high, and why it is rightfully deserved as well.

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