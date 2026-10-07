Mike Elko Just Told Us Exactly What Texas A&M Has to Repeat at Missouri

The Texas A&M Aggies were able to secure a return to the win column last Saturday with a 34-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

A positive finally coming to the Maroon and White after seeming a month of negatives, a much bigger test comes their way when they hit the road to take on the No. 14 Missouri Tigers, a team that just picked apart a top 10-ranked Florida Gators team.

Thankfully, the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko have a game plan to avoid meeting the same fate that their friends down in "The Swamp" did in Columbia.

Taming the Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday afternoon in his weekly pregame press conference, Elko pointed out the aspects that helped the Aggies to victory over the Razorbacks, aspects that Elko anticipates on repeating this Saturday at Faurot Field.

"I thought we did the things you need to do to win football games, right?" Elko said Monday. "We won the turnover margin, we were really good on third down, really good at getting off the field on third down, and we did a really good job scoring touchdowns in the red zone. It's nice to have an Arkansas game not come down to the wire like every other one that I've been part of has."

The last of that trio of victories is the one that will definitely help them against the Tigers: red zone efficiency.

After all, it's the thing that has allowed A&M to outscore Mizzou 79-27 over their past two meetings, and even if they can't get six points, kicker David Olano has shown that he is more than capable of at least getting the team three with his cannon of a leg.

Last year in Columbia, A&M scored five touchdowns on a top-tier Missouri defense, which included three scores from inside the red zone.

The year before in College Station, it was red zone trip after red zone trip for the Aggies, which led to many rushing touchdowns and a 41-10 walloping of the No. 9 Tigers at Kyle Field.

And with the recent breakout of KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker in the backfield, Texas A&M's efficiency inside their opponent's 20 yard-line should only go up from here, especially if Marcel Reed can replicate the magic that he made against Eliah Drinkwitz's team last November.

The two SEC squads meet Saturday at 11:00 AM from Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri, with both looking to build momentum as they come off of blowout conference wins.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.