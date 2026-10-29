Mike Elko's Questionable Offseason Decisions Are Coming Back to Haunt Texas A&M

Texas A&M football appeared to be building something special under head coach Mike Elko after an 11-win season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. The Aggies had an explosive offense, emerging playmakers and a quarterback who looked capable of becoming one of the best in the SEC.

One year later, that momentum has stalled.

Texas A&M enters its bye week at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in SEC play, leaving plenty of questions about how a team with playoff aspirations reached this point. Losing key players to the NFL and the transfer portal certainly created challenges, but the coaching decisions Elko made during the offseason deserve a closer examination.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Head coach Mike Elko watches the first half of play against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M’s Coaching Staff Overhaul Was More Complicated Than It Appeared

The most significant change came on offense when Collin Klein left Texas A&M to become the head coach at Kansas State. Klein had helped establish an explosive offensive identity, and his departure represented a major loss for a program hoping to build on its playoff appearance.

Under Klein, Texas A&M's offense consistently threatened defenses with explosive plays. The Aggies ranked 25th nationally in scrimmage plays of at least 20 yards during the 2025 season, while quarterback Marcel Reed emerged as a dangerous dual-threat playmaker.

Replacing that production was never going to be easy. However, Elko elected to promote Holmon Wiggins from wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator to offensive coordinator rather than pursue an outside hire.

Wiggins brought more than 20 years of coaching experience to the position, including five seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban. He also spent two seasons working with Texas A&M's offense before receiving the promotion, meaning he was familiar with the roster and the program's offensive system.

Those credentials made Wiggins a reasonable candidate. Still, experience alone could not guarantee that the Aggies would maintain the same offensive rhythm without Klein.

The transition also meant losing a coach who had developed a particularly close relationship with Reed. Klein was more than a playcaller for the quarterback, reportedly checking on him regularly and asking how he was doing away from football.

Replacing that type of connection is not as simple as changing a name on the coaching staff directory. It can affect a quarterback's confidence, communication and comfort within the offense.

Mike Elko Chose Familiarity Over Outside Perspective

The changes did not stop with the offensive coordinator position.

Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman departed for Kentucky, prompting Elko to promote Lyle Hemphill, who previously served as the Aggies' associate head coach for defense. Hemphill had worked with Elko at Hofstra and Duke, giving the two coaches a relationship that extended well beyond their time in College Station.

Elko also elevated Joey Lynch from senior offensive analyst to quarterbacks coach. Lynch brought extensive experience, including nine years as an offensive coordinator at the FBS level, and had previously worked with Texas A&M's running backs.

There are legitimate reasons to promote coaches from within. They understand the players, recruiting priorities and expectations of the program, potentially making transitions smoother.

However, promoting multiple assistants simultaneously creates a different kind of risk. Texas A&M was losing established leaders while asking familiar staff members to assume greater responsibilities, all while trying to preserve the success of a team that had just reached the playoff.

Elko did not necessarily make the wrong decision by trusting his existing staff. The problem is that the Aggies have struggled to produce the results expected after their breakthrough season.

The Aggies needed their internal promotions to deliver immediate results. So far, the team's overall performance has created more questions than answers.

Kentucky Football defense coordinator Jay Bateman during the game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed and the Offense Have Not Met Expectations

Reed's development has become one of the most visible examples of Texas A&M's struggles.

After emerging as a dynamic quarterback in 2025, Reed entered the new season with expectations of taking another step forward. His ability to threaten defenses as both a passer and a runner had been central to the Aggies' offensive success.

However, the offense has struggled to reproduce that explosiveness consistently, and Reed has faced increased scrutiny as the losses have mounted.

Elko also chose to maintain his commitment to Reed as the starting quarterback rather than make a major change during the offseason. Sticking with an established starter can create stability, particularly when a team is adjusting to a new offensive coordinator.

But continuity only works when it leads to improvement.

With Klein no longer in the building, Wiggins and Lynch have faced the challenge of helping Reed adjust to a different coaching structure while continuing to develop his decision-making and consistency. Elko must determine whether the current approach gives Reed the best chance to succeed or whether the offense needs more substantial adjustments.

The quarterback should not shoulder all the blame. Coaching, protection, receiver production and play design all contribute to offensive performance. That is precisely why the staff's ability to adapt has become such an important storyline.

Roster Turnover Made the Coaching Decisions Even More Important

Texas A&M also entered 2026 dealing with significant personnel losses. Four of its five starting offensive linemen moved on to the NFL, while wide receiver KC Concepcion was among the notable departures.

Those losses made replacing Klein's offensive system even more difficult. A new coordinator was tasked with maintaining an explosive attack while working with a reshaped offensive line and a different collection of playmakers.

That is a considerable challenge, even for an experienced coaching staff.

However, roster turnover is part of modern college football. Programs competing for championships must recruit, develop and replace talent without allowing one offseason to derail their progress.

Elko deserves credit for helping Texas A&M reach the playoff in 2025, but that achievement also raised expectations. The Aggies cannot rely on last season's success to justify their current struggles.

The coaching staff needed to establish a clear plan for replacing departing players, developing Reed and maintaining the offensive identity that made Texas A&M dangerous. The team's 4-4 record suggests that plan has not worked as intended.

Elko Must Show Texas A&M Can Recover

It is too early to conclude that Elko's offseason decisions will define his tenure at Texas A&M. Wiggins, Hemphill and Lynch all have coaching experience, and their promotions should not automatically be considered mistakes.

Nevertheless, the Aggies' struggles have put those decisions under the microscope.

Elko chose familiarity and continuity at a time when the program was facing significant changes. That strategy was supposed to help Texas A&M maintain its momentum after reaching the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Aggies have fallen short of expectations and now face difficult questions about their direction.

The remainder of the season will reveal whether the coaching staff can make the necessary adjustments. Texas A&M needs a more consistent offense, stronger quarterback development and a clearer identity on both sides of the ball.

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