Texas A&M's Underachieving Roster Is Exposing a Talent Evaluation Problem

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the more disappointing teams in college football, and with a 4-4 record, are on the verge of even missing out on bowl eligibility.

Perhaps more importantly, the struggles this year come on the heels of one of the most successful seasons in school history, which featured a first-time appearance in the College Football Playoff and signs that the program was turning a corner under head coach Mike Elko.

This season was the big test, as the coaching staff was required to rebuild the roster. The struggles this season uncovered a bigger problem in talent evaluation, and it could completely derail the future of the Aggies.

A String of Disappointments

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is seen prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies had high expectations entering the season. While they may have been unearned because they were based on one year of success, the program had tasted success under Elko in a way it hadn't under any of the other recent coaches.

Part of the expectations stemmed from quarterback Marcel Reed returning for another season, and the coaching staff felt confident in his return, opting not to pursue any other names in the transfer portal.

However, he had shown near the end of the 2025 season that he would struggle in big games, and while he couldn't win them, he was certainly part of the reason the program lost them. He averaged 208.5 passing yards in the final two games, while throwing two interceptions in each contest, yet the coaching staff trusted him.

That same process played out with the offensive line in the transfer portal, targeting names the program believed would help. Wilkin Formby was a hit, and Tyree Adams has shown flashes of being a solid piece, but the rest of the interior has struggled, and going two for four scouting-wise doesn't exactly push out confidence.

Too Much Talent For These Results

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rcelebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to 247Sports talent composite, the Aggies are the No. 7 most-talented team in the country for this season, and have five five-star recruits on the roster.

However, of those five stars, one is a freshman who is yet to see meaningful time on the field, and another is Rueben Owens, who is being surpassed on the depth chart by less-experienced running backs.

The Aggies have talent, at least on paper, but the results don't match the expectations for the talent level. Underperforming does fall on them, but it also radiates to the coaching staff for struggles in development and scouting, which could cause more issues down the road.

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