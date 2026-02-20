Mike Elko Reveals Where Top Transfer Will Fit into the Texas A&M Depth Chart

The battle of the trenches is such a critical part of being successful in SEC football, and the Texas A&M Aggies understand that. A&M appeared in its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season, and the offensive line was a critical component of that happening.

The Aggies were experienced up front in 2025, and one of their biggest needs was restoring that in 2026. A&M lost five offensive linemen during the offseason, with four starters declaring for the NFL Draft. The only one who returned is senior center Mark Nabou.

The transfer portal obviously became the new pathway for offensive linemen in order to continue the winning trajectory the program has been taking.

A&M’s head coach Mike Elko held a press conference on Monday to deliver updates after a busy recruiting season, and he stated the success the team had in finding offensive linemen through the portal.

“It was important for us to go out and get some experienced competition to bring into that group, and we were able to do that,” Elko said.

The biggest name in the group of four o-line transfers to Aggieland for 2026 was incoming redshirt junior Wilkin Formby from Alabama. Formby started 14 games for the Crimson Tide in 2025 with time at both right tackle and right guard. He also had two starts at right tackle in 2024. Here’s where Elko believes Formby will fit with the Aggies.

How the Aggies Offensive Line Will Set Up

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think he's a right tackle. I think he's an elite right tackle. If you watch him block the elite edges in this league, he does it really, really well,” Elko said.

While Formby was a better fit as a right guard in Alabama, he will play his natural position of tackle with A&M. The 6-foot-7, 324-pound intimidating figure can hold up the edge for his new quarterback in junior Marcel Reed and help in the run game as well.

While he can also play on the left side as a tackle, A&M will be looking to take full advantage of him at his best spot. Formby is quite athletic for his size and has quickness besides the ability to sustain blocks and move defenders.

Formby has two more seasons of eligibility remaining with the Aggies, as he redshirted as a true freshman. He was a consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2023 out of Northridge High School in Alabama. Formby was the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the transfer portal this year.

"We lost not only some really talented offensive linemen, and we also lost some leadership in that offensive line room... We felt Wilkin would be a guy capable of doing both, and we were really comfortable with the total package we were getting."

The experience is there as he has played 27 games total in three seasons at Alabama. Elko praised Formby’s work ethic and demeanor, among other characteristics on why he was a good fit.

He also mentioned that new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins has some familiarity with him from his days at Alabama. Formby, a Tuscaloosa native, will make the return home this upcoming season as the Aggies take on the Crimson Tide on Oct. 24 in a massive SEC showdown.