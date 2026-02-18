Mike Elko Makes Bold Prediction About Marcel Reed and Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the main stories of college football last season, finding themselves off to one of the best starts in program history. Unfortunately for them, they lost their final two games of the season, against their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and in the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes.

Fortunately for the Aggies, though, they return their starting quarterback, Marcel Reed. After entering the Heisman conversation midway through the season, Reed would taper off and struggle in the Aggies' final two games of the season.

Now, though, entering his third season in College Station, head coach Mike Elko has high expectations for his signal-caller, he told J.D. Pickell of On3 on his podcast Hard Count.

Taking the Next Step Forward

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Reed was steady for the Aggies, throwing for 3,169 yards on 234 completions, which was enough to rank him 25th in the country in passing yards and fifth in the SEC. He threw for 25 touchdowns in the air over the course of the season as well and averaged 8.4 yards per completion.

“I think we saw him hit some really high highs last year,” Elko told PicKell on the episode of Hard Count. “I think when he was playing his best football, he was one of the premier, if not the premier quarterback in the country."

The Aggies quarterback was also electric with his legs too, rushing for 493 yards, which was 36th in the country. He was second on the team in rushing yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry while also adding six touchdowns on the ground.

“I think he took some massive jumps from where he was two years ago to where he was able to be at next last year," Elko continued on about the development of Reed. "And now I think it’s him having the confidence and belief that that’s what he’s capable of, and just going out there, week in and week out, and playing at that level every single snap of every single game.”

The key point for Reed next season will be cutting down on turnovers, particularly interceptions. He threw 12 last season, which ranked 561st in the country, and was tied for the second-highest amount in the conference.

The key point for Reed next season will be cutting down on turnovers, particularly interceptions. He threw 12 last season, which ranked 561st in the country, and was tied for the second-highest amount in the conference.

If Reed can find a way to cut down on his turnovers, while also being a dual-threat quarterback, and continue to take the next step forward, he could become one of the best quarterbacks in the country, as he has shown flashes of being multiple times this past season.

