What Mike Elko Said About Texas A&M's New Offensive Coordinator

The Texas A&M Aggies had a much-improved second season under head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies jumped up from an 8-5 overall record and 4-4 record in the SEC in year one to an 11-2 overall record and 7-1 conference record this season, where the Aggies started the season 11-0 and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

And with success usually comes change, especially to the coaching staff, and the Aggies had to deal with exactly that this offseason as offensive coordinator Collin Klein decided to take the head coaching job at Kansas State, his alma mater, deciding to leave College Station after two seasons.

With a position of that level of significance, the Aggies decided to go in-house with their new hire, promoting co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season, a hire that Elko seems to be bullish about.

Mike Elko Confident in New Offensive Coordinator Change

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a press conference on Monday, Elko talked about a usual wild offseason in College Football, touching on the Aggies' additions from the transfer portal, among other things, but a key point was Elko speaking at length about the hiring of Wiggins and how confident he felt with the move.

“What we have at home is a guy who is a really, really elite football coach," Elko said. "He has been around a lot of elite systems. Has learned from a lot of the best coordinators in the game and in the country. Has worked extremely hard in two years here to play a major role in the success on offense and the upward trajectory of where we’re going on offense consistently over the last two years."

Wiggins joined Elko's staff ahead of the 2024 season after a multi-year tenure at Alabama, where he served as the wide receivers coach from 2019-20 before being elevated to assistant head coach of offense and wide receivers coach from 2021-23. In his time with the Crimson Tide, Wiggins would coach guys like Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Now, Wiggins will have a lot more say in the Aggies offense, becoming the team's primary play caller, something he has yet to do in his coaching career, but a step forward that Elko believes his new offensive coordinator is ready for.

"We just felt like it was the natural thing that made sense to take him and give him an opportunity," Elko said. "Which he’s been awesome with and really excited about, and surround him with a bunch of people who are going to help support him in the areas that are new to him. Play calling is new, but at some point you have to do it for the first time, and someone’s going to trust you to do it, and I certainly trust him to the highest level."