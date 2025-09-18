Mike Elko’s Vision For Texas A&M is Beginning to Take Hold
After Saturday night’s win in South Bend, one thing is clear: Texas A&M has found its leader for the future in head coach Mike Elko.
Now in just his second year, Elko owns an 11–5 record with three victories over top-10 teams. In that short time, he’s erased curses that had haunted the Aggies for nearly a decade. Last fall, he delivered the program’s first road conference win since 2021. This year, he guided A&M to its first road win over a top-10 opponent since 2014.
And it feels like only the beginning. Speaking at the Houston TD Club after the victory, Elko reflected on the significance of the moment while making it clear that his vision stretches far beyond one marquee win.
“The Future is Bright”
Beating Notre Dame is no small feat. Toppling them as the No. 8 team in the country, in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus, is something else entirely.
"It was a big win for sure,” Elko said. “It's great to go into the bye week 3-0. We expected to go up there and win, but we haven't accomplished anything. Our goals are more lofty than just creating one blip on the radar. We want to finish the year strong."
Four currently ranked opponents remain on the schedule, not to mention dangerous unranked matchups against Florida and South Carolina.
Still, having a leader like Elko at the helm should give Aggie fans a sense of confidence that hasn’t been felt in Aggieland in a long time. In less than two seasons, Elko has built a foundation of grit and discipline, qualities that were often missing in College Station.
"Somebody needed to come in here and build a culture that stood for a blue-collar, tough work ethic and all the values of Texas A&M. That's what we're trying to do,” Elko said. “Saturday was a great example of that. Our kids showed unbelievable resolve."
That resolve was the difference. What looked destined to become another heartbreaking finish flipped in an instant, as Marcel Reed and Nate Boerkircher delivered one of the sweetest wins Aggieland has seen in years.
And if you ask Elko, it’s only the beginning.
"We are a program that's still building to become the best version of ourselves,” he said. “We're still a program that's going to have to fight, scratch, and claw for the success we get. Our mindset is on growth and development. The future is bright."
While the road ahead seems daunting, Elko is building a program where the sky is the ceiling.