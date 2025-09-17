Mike Elko Gets His Flowers After Historic Win Over Notre Dame
After a massive 41-40 victory in South Bend, Indiana, against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, coach Mike Elko was recognized for his achievements.
The Bear Bryant Coach of the Week Award celebrates great coaching each week, which is presented by the American Heart Association. This award celebrates coaches who have an eye-opening week of coaching that honors the legacy of Coach Bryant. There is a committee of national college football media members that votes.
The Peach Bowl awards the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, focusing on identifying a candidate who embodies three core pillars. Scholarship. Leadership. Integrity. This recognition is awarded annually to the designated coach who earns the most votes and incorporates the principles they value.
Both were earned by coach Elko this week.
Success Under Mike Elko
It has been a while since Texas A&M football has won a game on the road against a top-10 team. In fact, it was 2014 vs. Auburn when A&M last had such a huge win as it got last Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. It was also the team's first road win against a ranked non-conference opponent since 1979.
Elko has changed the culture the Aggies have been looking for over the last decade. Last season, he developed quarterback Marcel Reed and led a quality defense that had plenty of early-round NFL Draft picks, including Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, and Nic Scourton.
Although in Year 1, A&M fell short of expectations, Elko had his program in prime contention for a ticket to the SEC Championship Game and a shot at hosting a home playoff game. He led the Aggies to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, where they took on USC.
Additionally, Elko has proven that he can win big games in big moments and make hard decisions. The 12th Man saw in 2024 when he made the change at quarterback, electing to replace former A&M quarterback Conner Weigman with Reed in the middle of a blackout game at Kyle Field against one of their arch-nemesis, the LSU Tigers.
A&M defeated No. 8 LSU at home but also beat No. 9 Missouri inside Kyle Field, which really set the tone for the rest of the season.
This season, Elko hopes his Aggies can continue the momentum when they face a brutal schedule of ranked teams. At home, the Aggies host No. 22 Auburn, while on the road, they take on No. 3 LSU, No. 22 Missouri, and No. 8 Texas. Other difficult SEC opponents include Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida, and South Carolina, with a non-conference game left against Samford.
Elko’s next test will be at home inside Kyle Field against Auburn, with kickoff set to start at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.