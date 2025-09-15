Breaking Down Texas A&M’s Receivers’ Historic Fast Start
That was transfer receiver KC Concepcion’s message after the first day of fall camp six weeks ago. Now, three games into the season, it’s clear he knew exactly what was coming.
Texas A&M boasts arguably the most lethal one-two punch in the nation with Mario Craver and Concepcion. Together, they’ve combined for 670 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Those are numbers Aggie fans haven’t seen since the Mike Evans–Ryan Swope days in College Station.
For perspective, their 670 yards are more than the entire offense of 68 FBS programs, including Texas, Notre Dame, Clemson, and South Carolina.
Mario Craver’s Season In Perspective
With seven catches, 207 yards, a touchdown, and an eye-popping 29.6 yards per reception, Craver’s performance over then-No. 8 Notre Dame was one for the record books. Here’s a few feats he accomplished:
- First A&M receiver with three straight 100-yard games since Ryan Swope in 2012.
- First Aggie with a 200-yard receiving game against a ranked opponent since Mike Evans in 2013.
- His 173 first-half yards were more than any Aggie receiver has posted in an entire game since Christian Kirk’s 189 against Wake Forest in 2017.
- His 207-yard performance ranks seventh on Texas A&M’s all-time single-game receiving list.
- Leads the nation in receiving with 443 yards.
- Already has three more catches, 75 more yards, and one more touchdown than his entire 2024 season at Mississippi State.
- He is just 131 yards shy of A&M’s 2024 receiving leader, Noah Thomas who had 574 yards.
- He is on pace for 2,000 plus yards if the Aggies can make a bowl game.
KC Concepcion’s Season
Craver’s partner in crime has been Concepcion, who transferred from NC State over the offseason.
While his stat line against Notre Dame wasn’t as eye-popping as Craver’s, his four catches for 82 yards were pivotal in the upset. None bigger than a 45-yard grab that set up a Le’Veon Moss touchdown, cutting the Irish lead to just three at a point when the game threatened to slip away.
So far this season, Concepcion has 13 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also been a constant threat in the return game, already housing an 80-yard punt return touchdown in the season opener.
Next Up for the Duo
The Aggies get a much-deserved bye week before hosting Auburn at Kyle Field on September 17.
The Tigers’ secondary has already shown cracks, surrendering 419 yards to Baylor, 71 to Ball State, and 170 to South Alabama.
With Craver and Concepcion producing at a historic pace, Auburn will face a far tougher test than anything Baylor put on the field.
Expect the Aggie duo to continue their dominant run when the Tigers walk into College Station.