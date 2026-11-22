A Saturday afternoon north of the Red River for the Texas A&M Aggies did not bring the results that Mike Elko and crew were looking for against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Even with a different quarterback, some last-second changes in the secondary, and even a new offensive play caller, the Aggies still suffered the same demoralizing defeat that they've become synonymous with.

To add more salt to the wound, all the changes still brought the same chain of events in the game: a tight-knit contest through three quarters, and then a complete and total collapse that saw multiple scores by the opponent in the fourth quarter.

And in his press conference after the game, head coach Mike Elko seems to have been numbed to it all to the point where even he is at a loss for words.

Head Empty, No Thoughts For Mike Elko

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To round out the presser, a visibly disgruntled Elko was asked what was going through his mind after the loss, and Elko responded very promptly with a single word before walking out as the availability concluded.

"Nothing," said the head coach.

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Yes, that is what he said.

To be fair, it would be pretty hard to wrap your head around everything, considering all of the changes that Mike Elko made and that there was essentially no change in the overall result.

Elko's demeanor during the press conference was one of flat-out irritation, like someone who was at their wit's end, especially with how the season has gone for Texas A&M.

The head coach kept his answers short and sweet and only elaborated on a handful of questions he was asked, showing his clear frustration with what had just taken place over the span of the last four hours.

As Texas A&M continues to crawl towards the finish line of the campaign, Elko has been very adamant in taking full responsibility for the team's struggles following losses in 2026, but that wasn't even the case for Saturday afternoon's contest.

The head coach did not have any input on whether it would be Brady Hart or Marcel Reed under center for next week's season finale against the Texas Longhorns but was very clear that a change needed to be made at quarterback when asked what made him finally decide to put Hart in as the starter.

Clearly, something is going on in between Elko's ears, and he has a shortened week of preparation to construct his game plan for Steve Sarkisian and the Horns Friday night at Kyle Field.

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