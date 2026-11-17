The Texas A&M Aggies have been disappointing this season, and even then, that might be underselling how rough this year has been for the program.

The Aggies were in the College Football Playoff last year and, until the final week of the season, were viewed as one of the most complete teams in the country. Since then, the Aggies have fallen off a cliff, including offensively, where stringing together successful drives has been hard to come by.

Those struggles have been apparent, but they are beginning to plague the rest of the team, including the defense. Just how badly is it hurting that side of the ball?

Left on the Field to Survive

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with his captains prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a defense, how well they perform is often influenced by the final game's score. In the case of the most recent one, a 22-7 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, despite surrendering 22 points, no one is seemingly blaming that side of the ball.

Frankly, no one should be blaming the defense for this loss, or hardly for any of the other ones that have happened this season.

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They've had lapses in games, and a few times where they definitely should have performed better, but that is also tougher when the Aggies' anemic offense is forcing them on the field for more than they should be.

That was heightened this weekend in the loss to the Volunteers, when the Aggies' offense ran 30 fewer plays than their opponent and compiled 10 fewer first downs, including zero in the first quarter. That keeps a defense on the field, giving them more chances to wear down and eventually be chipped away at.

Even heading into halftime, the Volunteers had over 21 minutes of time of possession, while the Aggies had less than nine minutes. To their credit, that gave the Aggies a halftime lead, 7-6, despite being outgained by over 30 yards.

The second half was the exact same story, and with the Volunteers having over 40 minutes of time of possession, the Aggies' defense eventually gave way, and the score became too out of reach for an offense that struggled to find any rhythm or ability to move the ball.

With the Aggies having just two drives over two minutes, the defense could only hold the line for so long before giving in. That's what happened here, and what's happened each week this season.

It's what will continue to happen over the final two weeks of the season if the offense doesn't figure things out, and if not, well, the defense bend, don't break mentality could turn into a full-blown broken turnstile.

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