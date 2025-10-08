Mike Elko Thinks Taurean York Could Have A Special Future After Football
Junior captain Taurean York has completely taken over the defense for No. 5 Texas A&M, as he leads the team with 34 tackles through five games. He has been excellent over the Aggies' five-game course thus far this season as he leads the defense in some very key matchups.
According to TexAgs on X, Mike Elko believes that after York has a long and special career in the National Football League, he could make an excellent coach someday due to his sheer talent and ball knowledge.
"He has expressed to me his interest in coaching at some point in his life, hopefully after a long and successful NFL career," Elko said. "He has all the makings of a future coach. There are a lot of similarities between him and I... He's a much better player than I ever was."
York's Role And Legacy At Texas A&M
As a junior and two-year captain, York is essential to this A&M football team as he is the key leader of the defense and knows when to make big plays. York has started and played in each game for the Aggies through his time at A&M, showing just how important he is to the program.
Coming out of high school, York was ranked as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, making him a hot commodity. Luckily, the Aggies were able to recruit him quickly, and ever since then, the program has been under a resilient leader.
As a freshman, York ended the season ranking second on the team in total tackles with 74, behind Edgerrin Cooper, who began his professional career with the Green Bay Packers. After such a season, York was named to the 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team, among many other honors.
Heading into his sophomore year, York was honored with captain's duties as he was the sole leader for the A&M defense. He was able to lead the team with 82 tackles in 2024, including ranking 12th in the SEC in total tackles.
As a junior now, York seems to be getting better and better each game for the Aggies, as he has led the defense in some tough games. In the Aggies' SEC opener against Auburn, the offense could not get much going as they were only able to put up 16 points, yet the defense allowed the Tigers only 10 points, the second-lowest points an opponent has scored this season.