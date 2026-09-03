Missouri State OL Sends Bold Message Ahead of Texas A&M Week 1 Matchup

College football is nearly back for the Texas A&M Aggies, who are hoping that the success the program found last season, including a trip to the College Football Playoffs, was just the beginning of what is being built in College Station.

The quest begins in 2026 with the Aggies hosting the Missouri State Bears, a Conference USA opponent in year one of becoming a full-time FBS member after making the jump from the FCS at the end of 2024.

For head coach Mike Elko and his team, they are looking for a tune-up game at the beginning of the year, but Bears offensive lineman Isaiah Villanueva has other plans and sent an emphatic message that he and his team are looking to play spoiler and shock the world come September 5.

When, Not If, According to Villanueva

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone loves college sports, and the best part is often the storylines, the rivalries, and the big games that everyone watches to see the players leave everything on the field. For a team like the Bears, this game against the Aggies is the biggest game of the year for them, serving as a rare opportunity to be the most talked-about team in the country.

"We can go to the College Football Playoffs just like any other team," Villanueva said. "I think one thing that's different for us is the ego. There are high standards for this town. This town is back, rooting for football, so we feel the community, and we feel all the desires they have."

Villanueva is no stranger to the Aggies, as a Katy, Texas, native, and he is no stranger to showmanship either, as his father is "Hurricane" Ike Villanueva, a former UFC professional and event promoter. The Bears' offensive lineman had big words to say about their week one meeting and is looking to build on a 7--6 season, including landing one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

"It's for the community, because when we win on Saturday, everyone is going to know where Springfield, Missouri is," Villanueva said at the end of his statement, making it a statement, rather than a wish.

Giving them respect, Elko has said he is taking the matchup against them seriously, game-planning as if it were a conference game, but the Aggies have too much talent to let this one be an upset. For Villanueva, he has full faith that the upset will happen, but with so much talent on the new-look team in College Station, it would be nothing short of a miracle and a colossal failure for it to happen.

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