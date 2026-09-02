Texas A&M's Roster Depth Could Be Key to Surviving Brutal 2026 Schedule

It’s no secret that Texas A&M’s schedule in 2026 is considerably more difficult — at least on paper — than it was a season ago.

With the SEC expanding its conference slate to nine games, the Aggies will now have to face opponents such as Arizona State, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and, of course, Texas. There are little to no guarantees for Texas A&M throughout the course of the next several months, meaning that Mike Elko’s squad must be prepared for the grueling days ahead.

According to Elko, the Aggies’ roster construction is going to be a major reason why the team is able to remain competitive despite the fact that the schedule became more grueling.

“We felt like it was really important to not only go out and fill some holes in the portal last year, but also do a really, really good job of retaining our homegrown talent,” Elko said at his midweek teleconference ahead of Texas A&M’s matchup with Missouri State this weekend.

By supplementing with the portal and also keeping the quality pieces that were already on board, the Aggies feel that depth is a strength ahead of the 2026 campaign.

“And I think we found that balance really, really well, and so I think we’re really happy with the depth that we have across the board,” Elko said. “And, you know, now we got to go out and obviously hope it holds up through the course of the season.”

Texas A&M Built Its Depth With the SEC Grind in Mind

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s that final point that will ultimately determine whether Texas A&M can accomplish its goals this season.

One can assume that the Aggies will not make it through the next several months unscathed, although that would be a wonderful occurrence for everybody in College Station. There will be injuries and hiccups that pop up along the way, and the addition of the ninth conference game only complicates the implications of those interruptions. But the good teams find a way to lean on that next-man-up mentality when those troubling times come about, and Texas A&M believes it is capable of that in 2026.

Retention was the major piece of the depth puzzle, something Elko emphasized over the offseason.

“I think it’s really important,” Elko said. “I think we have some really, really talented young players that we believe in, and I think keeping them here, keeping them in house and keeping them growing is something that’s really vital to our success.”

It’s that approach that could separate Texas A&M from its peers throughout the campaign. Because when the going gets tough, the Aggies believe they have the necessary pieces to complete the puzzle, even if the storm is brutal and everything appears to be falling down.

Whether that belief holds true won’t be known until Texas A&M gets into the thick of its schedule, when trips to places like Baton Rouge, Tuscaloosa and Columbia begin to pile up and the grind of the SEC slate takes its toll. But Elko and his staff spent the offseason preparing for those exact moments, building a roster they believe can absorb whatever comes its way.

Now, they just have to prove it actually can.

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