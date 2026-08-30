New Contract Details Emerge For Texas A&M Co-DC Elijah Robinson

The Texas A&M Aggies have what many might view among the most underrated coaching staffs in the SEC, though the group heads into 2026 with still a lot to prove.

Led by head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies boast a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins and a new defensive coordinator with Lyle Hemphill.

However, one of the more underrated members of the coaching staff is one Texas A&M fans are familiar with. Aggies co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson heads into his seventh overall season with the program, and with that comes a new contract.

Elijah Robinson's New Contract Details Revealed

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Elijah Robinson argues a call while playing against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Robinson returns to College Station this season after two years at Syracuse where he served as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Fran Brown.

Upon his return, Robinson received a new three-year, $5.05 million deal with Texas A&M, per reports from Carter Karels of On3.

Robinson deserves every penny, as he is no doubt one of the most important members of Texas A&M's coaching staff. From a recruiting and development perspective, he make the Aggies better both on and off the field.

Robinson breifly bridged the gap between the Jimbo Fisher and Mike Elko era as an interim head coach. After Fisher was fired with three games left in the 2023 campaign, Robinson took over to close out and lead Texas A&M into its bowl game.

He led Texas A&M to a win over Abilene Christian before a loss in Baton Rouge to the No. 14 LSU Tigers to end the regular season. The Aggies then lost the Texas Bowl to Oklahoma State.

It marked Robinson's first-ever action as a collegiate head coach despite the fact it came with the interim tag.

Elijah Robinson's Coaching Career

Texas A&M Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson looks on against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A product of Camden, N.J., Robinson is a Penn State alum who spent multiple years on the Nittany Lions coaching staff after his playing career with the program came to a close.

This gives Robinson two interesting connections to Elko, who is also a native of New Jersey before attending the University of Pennsylvania.

After Penn State, Robinson spent time as the defensive line coach at Temple before one year at Baylor in 2017.

A year later, he began his time with Texas A&M. Aggie fans know the rest.

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