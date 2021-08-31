New O-Line? No Problem For Fisher And Aggies

Texas A&M is replacing four offensive linemen, but Jimbo Fisher is far from worried

Kenyon Green is just excited to return to normal Kyle Field. Instead of playing to the usual 100,000-plus Aggies fans, Texas A&M's stadium operated at just 25 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

No more. Come Sept. 4, expect a packed house when No. 6 Texas A&M takes the field against Kent State to kick off the 2021 season. There's a new quarterback under center in Haynes King, a redshirt freshman from Longview.

Green, a preseason All-American, is back, but changing positions following his stellar season at guard. He could line up at left tackle. Maybe right tackle. Green will play wherever so long as he helps the Aggies win.

"I learned at a young age play wherever you can," Green said Monday. "That's the fastest way you can get on the field. It makes you look better and you can help the team out with everything."

Green, initially set to play left tackle, is now listed as the first-team right tackle entering the opener against the Golden Flashes. Jahmir Johnson, a transfer from Tennessee, and incoming freshman Reuben Fatheree are both listed left tackle, with a starter yet to be decided.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher elected to move Green over to the right side despite his status as the lone starter returning in 2020. This could be a week-by-week plan.

“(Green) can go play left tackle in two seconds — he played both sides in camp,” said Fisher. “Maybe on Friday I’ll flip him to left tackle.”

The Aggies offensive line allowed just four sacks in 2020. They also propelled the success of rising junior running back Isaiah Spiller to his first 1,000-plus yard season.

Kellen Mond, now quarterbacking for the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, felt little pressure when it came to dropping back to pass.

King might not be so lucky.

Former A&M linemen Jared Hocker, Carson Green, Ryan McCollum and Dan Moore all are looking to find roster spots on NFL teams. King could be playing with three freshman starting, two of which are true freshman fresh out of high school.

"Physically, you're not going to be there just yet," Green, who started as a true freshman at right guard, said. "Just mentally, having the right sense of urgency of playing and just knowing your assignment is the most important thing. I feel like they'll be fine."

Fatheree and Bryce Foster, both of whom joined the squad this summer, continue to see extra reps with the starters at tackle and center, respectively. Luke Matthews, the veteran center, could be the starter for the first snap, but injury concerns still loom.

As for Fatheree, his 6-8 frame might make him more valuable in pass protection sets over Johnson, who started eight games for the Volunteers in 2020. Then again, King could need that protection on the right side?

Fisher said protecting the blindside isn't the upmost priority. Both King and Zach Calzada are right-handed, but does that mean the left side of their bodies should be left wide open?

“I know this sounds crazy, and maybe in pro football that’s a little more (true), but in college football, left tackle to right tackle isn’t that big of a difference,” Fisher said. “You’ve still got great players on both sides in what you do.”

Fisher also understands the evolution of the game. Times have changed for everyone. Heck, even Nick Saban is ahead of the curve. For years, whoever has been the "left tackle in waiting" began their career as a freshman on the right side at Alabama.

“That’s the world of today. This is not 15 or 20 years ago,” Fisher said. “You know how many transfers I would have if (players) didn’t get to play as (underclassmen)? That’s just the nature of the beast.”

For now, Green stabilizes the right side. Both Layden Robinson and Aki Ogunbiyi should be set at guard. Fatheree and Foster are each trying to win other tackle spot. Matthews and Johnson are doing the same at center.

Texas A&M is coming off a 9-1 season record and a No. 4 finish in the AP poll. The Aggies have their sites set on the College Football Playoff this season, and being solid up front will be a key.

"We wouldn't put guys in there, not only if they were not only ready physically, but not ready mentally," Fisher said. "If we put them in that depth chart and we're ready to go, we're very comfortable with them playing."

