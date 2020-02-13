NFL Draft: Madubuike Expected To Be High Draft Pick in April

COLLEGE STATION — The NFL offseason is upon us. When the newsroom runs dry during the downtime, fans find ways to keep their excitement alive with the exposure towards the impending NFL Draft.

One way fans fill their minds with complete joy is by looking towards the big day is by looking at mock drafts. And while his name might not be a first-round selection, don't expect Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike to be waiting long to hear his name called in April's showdown in Sin City.

Multiple scouts have praised Madubuike's versatility heading into February's combine. The junior excelled as both a bull rusher and run stopper in Mike Elko's 4-2-5 system in College Station. Not only Madubuike shine as a team's top run defender, but he also led the Aggies in sacks (5.5) and tackles for losses (12.5).

Madubuike could fit multiple schemes at the next level. In a base 4-3, expect the former A & M defensive tackle to play in a one-gap system that allows him to work inside the trenches. In a 3-4, Madubuike would likely switch closer towards the edge, playing either a five technique or working inside as a zero and two-gap player.

The Mock NFL Draft pools seem to be unanimous on Madubuike's draft stock. Heading into Indianapolis, the consensus placement for the former Aggie sits at a mid-second round selection. Depending on how the NFL combine will go, Madubuike could rise into either a late first or early third-round selection.

Despite quality production during his days in College Station, the NFL combine will provide a better picture of where Madubuike could be selected. Excepted to be the first of seven potential Aggies to hear their name called, Madubuike could be the next Aggie defender to become a focal point of an NFL defense.

Time will tell where Madubuike will land, but for now, he should be off the board before the start of the third round. Here are several mock drafts that feature the 327-pounder being selected somewhere in the second round.

The NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 27-Mar.1 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Madubuike, along with wide receivers Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rogers and punter Braden Mann will represent the Aggies in Indianapolis.