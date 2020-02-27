NFL Draft: Quartney Davis Set For Strong Outing

COLLEGE STATION — The NFL Draft is sometimes the pinnacle of performance for players. One strong day could have a fringe player looking like a star while a weak outing could have their stock plummet.

Texas A & M will feature four former Aggies make their mark in Lucas Oil Stadium. Wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers will be the first set the mark during Thursday's individual drills. After what could be described as a down season, an impressive outing could prove both were part of the positive play in College Station's offense during 2019.

Davis could have the head start after his recent success. Graduating in December, the junior would declare for the NFL Draft following a 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State. Davis would see quality time with NFL scouts during his week in Mobile, Ala. at the 2020 Senior Bowl.

The versatile weapon in Jimbo Fisher's offense, Davis would play multiple roles during his final season at Kyle Field. Alongside Jhamon Ausbon, the Houston native would see snaps on the outside as the flanker and also excel in the slot. His 6-foot-1 frame will allow teams to play in multiple roles at the next level or settle in as a larger slot receiver.

Perhaps fast wouldn't suit Davis, but rather quick. His initial first step has cost defenders a play in coverage while his size allows him to win inside against smaller cornerbacks. With fluidity in his approach, Davis is a better route runner than advertised, working his way back to the ball and finding and open path to keep drives alive.

The top skillset of Davis would be his hands. Tie in his approach and size, the former 12th Man might be one of the better pass catchers up in Indianapolis this weekend. Finishing second on the team with 54 catches for 616 yards, Davis and Ausbon combined into being a 1-2 punch for Kellen Mond in his final year with the program.

Scouts will likely be looking for that "it" factor in Davis during Thursday's workouts. During his trip to Mobile, several were left disappointed that his ability to stand out never stuck through. That, however, could be pertained to the quarterback play, which struggled immensely on the North roster outside of Anthony Gordon.

Which could also be the case for Davis' struggles during his final season. At home, Mond excelled under center, helping the team collect over 20 touchdowns and 2,000 yards through the air. On the road, quarterback play was askew and Davis would see his numbers diminished. Away from Kyle Field, Davis averaged 3.25 catches per game against his 5.6 at home.

Projected to be a mid-round selection, Davis will be watched alongside SEC receivers Juan Jennings (Tennessee) Lawrence Cager (Georgia) and Bryan Edwards (South Carolina). With Edwards missing the combine, perhaps this could allow his stock to boost outside of the day three range. A tad more explosive and versatile than other receivers, teams could see more value in the Aggie wideout, meriting a high draft selection.

Davis will begin his workouts Thursday afternoon. According to multiple reports, he has met with various teams, including the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.