Von Miller Nearly Left Texas A&M Before Becoming a Star
2008-2010 in Texas A&M football history was close to being different than we all know it.
Coming off an impressive freshman season in 2007, where he recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks, now-Washington Commanders star Von Miller was poised to be one of college football's stars.
Over the offseason, the Aggies hired head coach Mike Sherman to lead the squad. At the time, Miller was struggling academically and began to butt heads with Sherman. In the spring of 2008, Sherman suspended Miller.
During an appearance on Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel, Miller opened up on his suspension and the aftermath.
Von Miller, Texas Aggie
The Texas A&M legend revealed that he considered transferring after Sherman suspeneded him. Miller had a habit of skipping class and underperforming in practice, leading to the forced hiatus.
“You had to buy in. It was rough for me. I ended up getting suspended,” Miller told Manziel. "I had to have a reality check on what I wanted to do and what I wanted to be. And I thought about transferring, and my dad was like, ‘No.’”
Had Miller transferred, both his trajectory and A&M's would be vastly different. With the Aggies, he became a first-team All-American and received the Butkus award and the Jack Lambert Trophy. His performance in Aggieland was enough to convince the Denver Broncos to select him with the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
“I ended up coming back, ended up doing a suspension, and [my] junior year, I led the NCAA in sacks with 17.5,” Miller said. “So, it’s crazy how those things work, man. You just buy in. And it wasn’t just on the football field, it was in the classroom too.”
Miller’s time in Aggieland set him up for success in the NFL. He has gone on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP award, accolades he credits to coach Sherman and Texas A&M.
“It’s crazy how my life, everything about my life, just just sprouted from there, whether it be the chicken farm or whether it be my NFL career or whether it be the type of locker room guy that I am or the type of person I am outside of the locker room. It all sprouted from Coach Sherman,” Miller said. “He’s been a huge part of my life. I love Coach Sherman, man.”
Overall, it is pretty safe to say both sides benefitted from Miller sticking around.