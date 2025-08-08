Texas A&M Alum Kenyon Green Carted Off in Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Game
The NFL preseason is officially underway.
Players from institutions all over the country are fighting for their professional football lives, trying to prove to coaches, general managers and owners that they deserve a starting position or, in most cases, a roster spot. For Texas A&M star offensive lineman Kenyon Green, the preseason was going to be a chance to get acquainted with his new squad, the Philadelphia Eagles.
In his first appearance in the Kelly green, Kenyon Green was carted off the field in the second half of the team’s first preseason game.
Kenyon Green’s Road to Philly
Green injured his right wrist trying to chase down a defender after intercepting quarterback Kyle McCord. Since getting to the NFL, Green has battled injuries pretty frequently. Since being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2022, Green has seen the injured reserve list twice, for a knee injury and a shoulder injury.
In 2024, Green allowed five sacks on 582 snaps played, which is 117th out of 136 guards in the league. Green was involved in a trade that sent star defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Texans.
While at Texas A&M, Green was quick to make a name for himself. By the time he left Aggieland, he had accumulated quite a list of awards, including the 2021 AP All-America First Team, 2021 Sporting News All-America First Team, 2021 Walter Camp All-America Second Team and 2021 FWAA All-America Second Team.
Green was a cornerstone of Texas A&M’s 2019-21 offensive line, a group that would be envious of the current state of the offensive front. While the 2021 group featured Green, who was a first-round pick, it was a weak spot for the team at times. Texas A&M’s current offensive line is heading into the 2025 season as a candidate for the Joe Moore Award, the most prestigious award for offensive line play in college football.
Behind their phenomenal offensive line, the Aggies have a dynamic duo of running backs Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens, ready to terrorize opposing defenses all season long. Last year, the Aggies had the second-best rushing attack in the SEC.
The Fightin’ Farmers are set to kick off their 2025 season against the UTSA Roadrunners, a squad looking to reestablish itself after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
The extent of Green’s injury is not yet disclosed. If Green misses significant time, it may be time for him to think about retirement based on his injury frequency.