Texas A&M Opens College Playoff Playoff March On Top

Aggies pull away in second half against out-manned Kent State

So much for style points.

No. 6 Texas A&M began what the Aggies hope is a march to a College Football Playoff spot with a 41-10 victory over Kent State on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

The Aggies (1-0) were never in danger of suffering an upset, but only led 10-3 at half and didn’t overwhelm the overmatched Golden Flashes until late. Texas A&M has won nine in a row dating back to an eight-game winning streak to close out 2020.

Jimbo Fisher remained perfect in season openers (4-0) since arriving in College Station, and the Aggies are 16-3 at Kyle Field under his watch.

READ MORE: Isaiah Spiller goes over 2,000-yard career rushing mark

Haynes King made his much-anticipated first start with an uneven showing. Utilizing a deep and explosive set of playmakers, the redshirt freshman quarterback looked poised and dangerous at times.

But King also made his share of poor decisions. Questionable throws led to three interceptions that thwarted scoring opportunities.

Kings finished 21 of 32 for 292 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ainias Smith. King also rushed for 22 yards, and showed his elusiveness at times to avoid the rush.

Isaiah Spiller rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries, and crossed the 2,000-yard mark for his career. Devon Achane flashed his world-class speed on a 63-yard touchdown sprint in the third quarter as A&M pulled away, and racked up 124 yards on the ground and two scores.

Smith had eight receptions for 100 yards and Caleb Chapman made his return from injury with four catches for 91 yards.

The Aggies finished with 595 yards of total offense.

The A&M defense had few issues with the MAC foe. Leon O’Neal provided the defensive highlight of the night with an 85- yard pick-6 in the third.

WATCH: Leon O'Neal makes pick-6 look easy

The Aggies hit the road next week against former Big 12 rival Colorado in Denver. The Pac-12 Buffaloes figure to be Texas A&M’s stiffest nonconference test.

