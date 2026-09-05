No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri State Bears: Live Game Updates, Box Score

In the immortal words of UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, "it's time!"

Week 1 has finally arrived for Mike Elko and the No. 8-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, and they begin their third-year together against the Missouri State Bears for the first time ever in front of what can be expected to be a jam-packed Kyle Field.

The Aggies will look to make a return to the College Football Playoff after a near-perfect regular season last year, which ended in a loss to the Texas Longhorns in Austin in the season finale, as well as a loss in the first round of the Playoff to the eventual national champion runners-up, the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, as the offseason officially comes to a close, the 12th Man finally gets to see for themselves what this year's edition of Texas A&M football brings.

Round 1: Missouri State

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears visit College Station for their first game under head coach Casey Woods, who replaced Ryan Beard after a 7-6 season last year that saw the team come up short against Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl.

Texas A&M welcomes Holmon Wiggins and Lyle Hemphill as the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, as well as notable transfer players such as wide receiver Isaiah Horton and defensive lineman Anto Saka.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action occurs in real time and the season gets underway from Kyle Field.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Missouri State 0 0 No. 8 Texas A&M 7 7

Live Game Updates

Missouri State has won the toss and elected to receive the ball.

1st Quarter

An easy three-and-out forced by the Aggies, and the Bears punt it away.

change of possession

An eight-yard scramble by Marcel Reed begins the offensive portion of the game for the Aggies, along with a screen pass to Mario Craver that also picks up eight and the team's first conversion on the year.

A false start by Mark Nabou pushes the team back five yards, but two rushes by Rueben Owens gives A&M the 15 yards they needed to convert. Reed then gains a dozen more yards on a keeper, and Reed eventually finds Isaiah Horton from 15 yards out to give the former Crimson Tide receiver his first A&M touchdown.

Aggies 7, Bears 0

change of possession

New Aggie Anto Saka is flagged for roughing the passer, but even with the extra boost, the Bears are unable to convert on third down, and they punt.

change of possession

A 28-yard completion to Ashton Bethel-Roman is reversed to an incomplete pass, and a 26-yard gain to Isaiah Horton is called back due to offensive pass interference, and a short gain by Rueben Owens is well short of the line to gain, and we see Tyler White punt it away for A&M for the first time on the year.

change of possession

Another three-and-out secured by the Aggie defense, and Missouri State punts it away for the third straight drive.

change of possession

A stellar pass from Reed falls into the hands of Terry Bussey for a gain of 18, followed by a gain of 14 yards by Reed.

Reed is then sacked to bring up 3rd and 18, and then again on the following play to force another punt from the Aggies.