No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
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After going through one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to repeat the 2025 season, but with a better finishing result this season with a new look roster in year three of the Mike Elko reign.
The Aggies will open the 2026 season with a non-conference game against the Missouri State Bears, and while many expect it to be a tune-up game, the Bears are looking to achieve one of the greatest football upsets in recent memory.
Here is how to watch the first game of the Aggies 2026 season.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri State
- Who: Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Missouri State Bears 0-0 (0-0 in Conference USA)
- What: First game of the season for both teams
- When: Saturday, September 5 at 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
- Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Bears would finish the 2025 season 7-6, but after a 7-3 start, would drop the final three games and part ways with their coach.
- Series History: This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs
Meet the Coaches
- Casey Woods, Missouri State: A first time head coach, Woods has slight experience at the power level, having been the offensive coordinator for the SMU Mustangs the past four seasons. He is familiar with the SEC however, as he was a wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2003-2007.
- Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 19-7 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. . Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas A&M -40.5 (-110), Missouri State +40.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 53.5 (0 -112, O -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Texas A&M Injury Report
The biggest question mark surrounding the Aggies is on returning linebacker Daymion Sanford, the expected leader of the middle of the group. After suffering an injury during the spring game, it put his availability for the entire 2026 on pause, with concerns he would miss the whole year.
After a shocking turn of events, however, Sanford seems primed to play week one, but perhaps in a limited capacity as Elko and the staff work him back to 100 percent.
What to Know About Missouri State
The Bears are loaded with question marks in every single area. Woods is a first-time head coach, and he inherits a program who is only in year two as an FBS member, while returning just 26 percent of production from last year.
Quarterback Henry Belin IV has only 22 passing yards in his career, primarily serving on the depth chart for the Duke Blue Devils. With limited talent around him, it will be a brutal first test for Woods and Belin.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI as staff writer in football and baseball. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Aggie fans and is excited to cover all things Texas A&M.