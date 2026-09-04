No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

After going through one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to repeat the 2025 season, but with a better finishing result this season with a new look roster in year three of the Mike Elko reign.

The Aggies will open the 2026 season with a non-conference game against the Missouri State Bears, and while many expect it to be a tune-up game, the Bears are looking to achieve one of the greatest football upsets in recent memory.

Here is how to watch the first game of the Aggies 2026 season.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri State

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Missouri State Bears 0-0 (0-0 in Conference USA)

Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Missouri State Bears 0-0 (0-0 in Conference USA) What: First game of the season for both teams

First game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 5 at 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 5 at 6 p.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Bears would finish the 2025 season 7-6, but after a 7-3 start, would drop the final three games and part ways with their coach.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Bears would finish the 2025 season 7-6, but after a 7-3 start, would drop the final three games and part ways with their coach. Series History: This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs

Meet the Coaches

Missouri State head coach Casey Woods during his weekly press conference previewing the Bears' game against Texas A&M on Monday, Aug. 31. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Casey Woods, Missouri State: A first time head coach, Woods has slight experience at the power level, having been the offensive coordinator for the SMU Mustangs the past four seasons. He is familiar with the SEC however, as he was a wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2003-2007.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 19-7 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. . Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: Texas A&M -40.5 (-110), Missouri State +40.5 (-110)

Texas A&M -40.5 (-110), Missouri State +40.5 (-110) Over/Under: 53.5 (0 -112, O -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Texas A&M Injury Report

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question mark surrounding the Aggies is on returning linebacker Daymion Sanford, the expected leader of the middle of the group. After suffering an injury during the spring game, it put his availability for the entire 2026 on pause, with concerns he would miss the whole year.

After a shocking turn of events, however, Sanford seems primed to play week one, but perhaps in a limited capacity as Elko and the staff work him back to 100 percent.

What to Know About Missouri State

Missouri State Bears wide receiver Dash Luke (1) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are loaded with question marks in every single area. Woods is a first-time head coach, and he inherits a program who is only in year two as an FBS member, while returning just 26 percent of production from last year.

Quarterback Henry Belin IV has only 22 passing yards in his career, primarily serving on the depth chart for the Duke Blue Devils. With limited talent around him, it will be a brutal first test for Woods and Belin.

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