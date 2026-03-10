One Question For Each Offensive Position Group Texas A&M Has This Spring

The Texas A&M Aggies will soon get back on the practice field with the start of spring practice right around the corner, for the Aggies, as the beginning of spring ball is on March 15.

The Aggies gear up for the 2026 season, looking to build on an 11-2 record in 2025 and second seaosn under head coach Mike Elko, and the work for the fall begins in the spring as Elko gets his first look at his squad on the practice field after winter workouts.

With spring practice less than a week away, here is a question for each Aggie offensive position group ahead of spring ball.

Quarterback: How Will Marcel Reed Continue to Grow with a New Play-Caller?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Returning quarterback Marcel Reed improved in his first season as the Aggies full-time starter in 2025 after making some appearances in 2024. Reed saw plenty of success leading the Aggies to the College Football Playoff, tallying 3,169 passing yards for 25 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions.

Now heading into the 2026 season, the Aggies' signal caller will have a new voice in his headset calling the plays after former offensive coordinator Collin Klein accepted the head coaching job at Kansas State. Texas A&M went in-house with the new coordinator opening, promoting co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator and the team's primary play caller.

As Wiggins is an internal hire, it will be interesting to see if the Aggies' offense changes much, considering the 2026 offense likely won't be a completely new offensive system; however, Wiggins' play-calling tendencies will likely be different from Klein's, which could give a new feel to the Texas A&M offense.

Running Back: Will Anybody Emerge Behind Ruben Owens II?

Fourth-year running back Ruben Owens II will undoubtedly be the running back who receives the majority of the carries for the Aggies as he returns to College Station after ending the 2025 season as the team's leading rusher, recording a total of 639 yards and five touchdowns.

The question for the Aggies' offense won't be who is the starting running back, but who will be the ball carrier behind Moss II. And the Aggies should have a couple of good options starting with second-year guys like Jamarion Morrow, who rushed for 182 yards in nine games, and Deondrae Riden Jr., who posted 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Also having a say in the order of the Aggies running back depth chart will be exciting four-star freshman KJ Edwards, who ranked as the No. 3 running back in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. The incoming freshmen recorded 2,085 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging almost 14 yards per carry as a senior, and should make some noise early on if given the chance.

Wide Receiver: Who Will Be WR3 Behind Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Texas A&M already has two of its three starting wide receiver spots filled with star Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton, and Mario Craver is likely to be the two top wide receivers for Reed and the Aggies' offense.

Behind those two, however, the Aggies will need someone to fill in the role as the usual third starting wide receiver, and competing for that spot should be Ashton-Bethel Roman and Terry Bussey.

Roman saw plenty of work in 2025 in his redshirt freshman season as he recorded 503 yards and five touchdowns across 24 receptions. Also ending his second season with the Aggies, Bussey tallied 18 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown. The Aggies have two great options for their third wide receiver in the rotation with a pair of explosive weapons.

Tight End: Who Will Step Up as TE1?

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Aggies lost several tight ends from a season ago, both to the NFL Draft and to the transfer portal, and now heading into the 2026 season, Texas A&M made some transfer portal additions of its own that will battle it out for the starting tight end role.

The top options at tight end for the Aggies come down to UTSA transfer Houston Thomas and Fresno State transfer Richie Anderson III. With the Roadrunners in 2025, Thomas posted two touchdowns and 347 yards over 34 receptions, while with the Bulldogs, Anderson III tallied 300 yards and three touchdowns over 31 receptions.

Offensive Line: How Will the Revamped Unit Blend?

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M offensive line will have a completely new look to it with four of its five starters having to be replaced, and the only returning starter being center Mark Nabou Jr.

With their losses, the Aggies went to work in the transfer portal, adding several offensive linemen with the additions of Alabama transfer Wilkin Formby, LSU transfers Coen Echols, and Tyree Adams, and South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh, all being the top incoming transfers that will have the spring to blend and come together as a protective unit for Reed, headed into the fall.