One Texas A&M Leader Could Define the Aggies’ Season Without Wearing A Captain’s Patch

A running back is an essential part of operating an offense. That is especially true in the SEC, where a ton of stars are formed.

One important part of the job description is to be multidimensional, meaning being functional in several parts of the offense, such as hauling in passes and, of course, establishing the ground game. It also requires being able to secure the football and lay their body down for their teammates, whether with the football in their hands or simply to open up a play.

All of those things are what Rueben Owens is expected to do this season and is quite possibly one of the most important pieces of this year’s 2026-27 roster for the Texas A&M football team led by head coach Mike Elko.

Rueben Owens Productivity

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, there are five captains for the Maroon and White for the 2026-27 campaign. Those leaders include quarterback Marcel Reed, tight end Micah Riley, linebacker Daymion Sanford, along with safeties Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks. Not on that list is Owens, but he carries so much value for this upcoming group.

Last season, Owens was a critical part of an offense that saw its highs and lows. Throughout it all, Owens was always ready to step into the game when his coaches needed him, as seen after Le’Veon Moss's injury.

After that injury, Owens began to see more reps with other running backs like Amari Daniels and Jamarion Morrow. Throughout the season, he touched the football several times and made the best of his playing time.

The 5-foot-11 running back used his notable footwork to push through traffic and accelerate down the field when he was given the opportunity. His 119 carries for a total of 639 yards were a major part of getting the Aggies to the College Football Playoff. He punched it in five times and averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

Now that Moss and Daniels are no longer with the program, Owens has the chance to win the starting position or at least share the reps with the first-team offense. He has competition, but with that veteran experience now working under running backs coach Trooper Taylor, he has the supporting cast to not do it alone.

His two best games last season came against Mississippi State and Missouri, both of which he recorded over 100 yards on the ground. What is also intriguing about this upcoming season is seeing how he is utilized in the passing game, as his two best games in terms of receptions were against Arkansas and South Carolina. Add to the mix that he had good ball security, and he could make his production and efficiency even more defining this upcoming year.

Owens has plenty of talent, and even though he will not be wearing that captain's patch, he is arguably the leader who should be credited for what he offers.

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