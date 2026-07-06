The 1 Player Mike Elko Needs to Become a Star for Texas A&M to Compete for SEC Title

The Texas A&M Aggies look toward the 2026 season with a wave of momentum after a successful 2025 campaign, and the Aggies will hope to carry over that success into the fall and not allow last year to be a one-season wonder.

The Aggies have plenty of talented players rolling into the season from last year's roster, and head coach Mike Elko did well to bring in additional talent out of the transfer portal, which will be looked at to make immediate impacts in College Station.

A lot of players will have to step up for the Aggies throughout the 2026 season if Texas A&M hopes to get back to the College Football Playoff and make a much deeper run in the postseason than it did last year, but one player in particular will need to become the next star in Maroon and White.

Mario Craver Will Be Pivotal to Texas A&M's Success in 2026

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thoughts could land on quarterback Marcel Reed or incoming transfer edge rusher Anto Saka needing to be the star players, and while those are important, just as crucial will be the play of wide receiver Mario Craver.

Craver was a new face in Aggieland ahead of the 2025 season after transferring in from Mississippi State, and in his first season, the wide receiver became a reliable threat for the Texas A&M offense. Craver ended the season as the Aggies' second-leading wide receiver, totaling 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns.

And now the Craver heads into his second season with the Aggies; he will need to grow into a much bigger role, especially with the loss of wide receiver KC Concepcion to the NFL, who was the Aggies' leading wide receiver in 2025.

Craver will be looked to take over the responsibilities as the Aggies' top option in the passing game, especially after having a full season of experience in Texas A&M's system.

The second year, Aggie will also have to step up as a leader in the wide receiver room, which has plenty of talent in returners Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey, and the big transfer portal addition of Isaiah Horton. The full wide receiver corps could be one of the best units in the country, led by Craver playing primarily in the slot.

“It’ll just give us the ability to spread everything out more,” Craver said in a spring availability on March 26. “We can have Isaiah out there at that X, as a one-on-one guy. Anytime anyone wants to bracket me on the inside, we’ve got Ashton on the outside, Terry on the outside and also Isaiah. It’s just a great combination, us four.”

Craver was big in his first season with the Aggies, but if Texas A&M wishes to compete throughout and stand out as one of the top teams in the SEC, the wide receiver will have to reach another level in 2026. The Aggies will need a go-to wide receiver in critical situations, and Craver has the talent to step into that role.

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