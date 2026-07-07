The Most Important Player on Texas A&M’s Roster Might Surprise You

Every player on this year’s Texas A&M roster will play a crucial role in helping the Aggies get back to where they hope to be in December: the College Football Playoffs, competing for a national title.

With a very intriguing Year 3 under head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies are set to have plenty of depth, just as they have over the past several years in the SEC. As it is shaping up, it is difficult to pinpoint just one player who will have the most influence and impact in this 2026-27 campaign, but without production from this player, this room on offense will be a question mark.

That player is Rueben Owens. He’s expected to get the nod as the No. 1 running back operating with quarterback Marcel Reed, but he will face tough competition behind him from players hungry for snaps. Here’s why he is so important and special, placing him at the center of this discussion.

Balanced Approach and Readiness

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into this season, the Maroon and White lost their best starting wide receiver and starting running back and basically lost everyone on the offensive line except for one face. That alone sets up the argument for the run game needing to be at its best every week, especially with the quality opponents that the program faces this season.

Owens was part of the 2025 College Football Playoff team that took on Miami at Kyle Field last season and was in that position because he earned it. Even though his teammate Le'Veon Moss was back from injury, he stepped in when needed with fresh legs and has stayed ready to work.

This past season, he was awarded 119 carries for 639 yards with five touchdowns. That came not only from injury but also from his vision to find the hole and accelerate through it. He showed no fear of trucking defenders and was elusive and smart with the football.

A lot of the 12th Man will be relying on him now that this position has opened up, and with a new-look offense under newly promoted offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, he will need to learn a new system quickly to maintain success.

With his ability to escape cluttered areas by bouncing around and using his powerful legs and footwork, he is no doubt difficult to bring down with his speed and change of direction, but it’s not only because of what he brings but what the offense did last year that needs to be reciprocated.

A&M’s rushing yardage finished at 2,597 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 184.7 yards per game. By comparison, the passing game totaled 3,378 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per pass and 259.8 yards per game.

With 2,507 yards on the ground compared to 3,378 yards in the air, it is clearer why Owens should be the most important player on this year's roster.

It’s his readiness to go when his name is called and his chance to balance out one side of the football. If Owens establishes the run game, it opens up the playbook and makes all the difference. Get set for Owens to showcase his dominance and elite skills.

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