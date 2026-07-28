Predicting Every Texas A&M Football Game in 2026: Final Record Projection

The Texas A&M Aggies will face major expectations and projections as they head into the 2026 season widely viewed as one of the top contenders in the SEC and a potential national championship contender.

The Aggies have the roster of a championship-contending team and will look to build on the progress that the Maroon and White made in the second season under head coach Mike Elko. Texas A&M took a big step forward, ending the season with an 11-2 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M will be looking to have a repeat of that season plus more as the program looks to finally establish itself among the elite teams not just in the SEC but in the nation. The Aggies face a good number of challenges throughout 2026, and with that, here's a week-by-week prediction of Texas A&M's season.

Week 1: Missouri State

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies open the season at home against a team they should take down quite easily, the Missouri State Bears.

Texas A&M should not have any complications against the team from Conference USA, and while Missouri State will look to take the role of potential upset winners, the Aggies should find no trouble starting the season off on the right foot.

Record: 1-0

Week 2: Arizona State

The second week of the season brings what could be an interesting matchup to College Station as the Arizona State Sun Devils roll into town.

Two seasons ago, the Sun Devils were a rising program, winning a Big 12 title and having a formidable showing in the College Football Playoff. Now, coming off an 8-5 season, head coach Kenny Dillingham oversaw a massive overhaul to his roster after losing several key players ahead of the 2026 season.

While the Sun Devils should give the Aggies a better fight, Texas A&M should still come out victorious against the Big 12 program.

Record: 2-0

Week 3: Kentucky

The Aggies will open up their conference slate with a new-look Kentucky Wildcats squad that will no longer have long-time head coach Mark Stoops on the sideline. Now in charge of the program is head coach Will Stein, who makes his way to Lexington as the former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator.

However, with a new look, the Wildcats might need some time to fully adjust, with the matchup against the Aggies coming very early on in the season, giving Texas A&M the perfect opportunity to stay rolling and open up conference play 1-0.

Record 3-0 (1-0)

Week 4: @ LSU

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs against Louisiana State Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) and defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The real first challenge the Aggies will face comes in week four of the season when Elko and his squad visit Death Valley. The LSU Tigers struggled last season and were run out of their own stadium when the rivals faced off in 2025; however, in 2026, the Tigers have a much more dangerous look to them.

Lane Kiffin is now the man in charge in Baton Rouge, and if what he built at Ole Miss is any indication of what he will turn LSU into, the Tigers will be a force in the SEC for years to come.

Fortunately for the Aggies, they'll catch the new-look Tigers early on in the season, and after back-to-back wins over LSU, Texas A&M should be feeling confident when marching into Tiger Stadium. In what could be a game under the lights that should deliver fireworks, the Aggies squeeze out a win and make it three straight wins over LSU and make an early statement to the rest of the SEC.

Record: 4-0 (2-0)

Week 5: Arkansas

The Aggies return home and will have to avoid the big-win hangover when the Arkansas Razorbacks roll into town for the Southwest Classic.

The Razorbacks are also one of many SEC teams with first-year head coaches, as Ryan Silverfield takes over for Sam Pittman. No game in the SEC is ever an easy win; however, the Aggies should have no trouble against Arkansas as they keep rolling in the middle of the season.

Record: 5-0 (3-0)

Week 6: @ Missouri

The Aggies face a tricky game when they take a trip to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has had the Tigers hovering around the middle to upper half of the SEC over the last few seasons and always plays the top teams in the conference very close.

The Tigers are also hard to beat at home under Drinkwitz, as Missouri holds a 33-9 overall record at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in his first six seasons at the helm. The Aggies should face a tough challenge against the Tigers that they should be able to overcome in a close game.

Record: 6-0 (4-0)

Week 7: The Citadel

A midseason nonconference game against The Citadel will serve as a good rest for the Aggies before they begin the toughest part of the season. Texas A&M should have no trouble against The Citadel, barring any disastrous performance.

Record: 7-0 (4-0)

Week 8: @ Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second big clash of the season for the Aggies has them traveling to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. And while it's not the Nick Saban teams of old, playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium is one of the toughest challenges in the country.

The Aggies should be confident with an undefeated 7-0 record heading into the matchup; however, the Crimson Tide stands tall and defended their home field as Texas A&M faces its first roadblock of the season.

Record: 7-1 (4-1)

Week 10: @ South Carolina

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Aggies will look to get right back on track and will have the chance to do so by taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road.

While the Gamecocks gave Texas A&M a massive upset scare in 2025, needing a major comeback to win the game, the matchup in 2026 should be a comfortable win for the Aggies, as they take control from start to finish.

Record 8-1 (5-1)

Week 11: Tennessee

The Aggies get back home after back-to-back games away from Kyle Field and will host the Tennessee Volunteers, who will look to get back towards the upper half of the SEC.

The Volunteers have been dangerous as of late under head coach Josh Heupel with explosive offenses year in and year out. However, Tennessee has major questions, especially at quarterback, with its two top options being inexperienced, giving the Aggies a major advantage that they will capitalize on.

Record: 9-1 (6-1)

Week 12: @ Oklahoma

Texas A&M continues a tough stretch of games towards the backend of the regular season as they get back out on the road and head to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Aggies facing the Sooners undoubtedly will influence both the SEC championship game race and seeding in the College Football Playoff. A clash against two true contenders in the SEC will be tough for the Aggies, especially on the road; however, Texas A&M will overcome the noise and pull off a big-time win.

Record: 10-1 (7-1)

Week 13: Texas

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) runs a route during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies close out the regular season with possibly the biggest challenge they've had to face with the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas Longhorns.

Texas A&M is yet to beat Texas since the rivalry's renewal, and while usually the third time is the charm, the Aggies fall once again to their bitter rival in what should be another hard-fought battle under the night sky in College Station.

The Lone Star Showdown has played a major role in deciding the SEC championship game, and it won't be surprising if this season's edition also does.

Final Regular Season Record: 10-2 (7-2)

And while the Aggies could be a shoo-in for the SEC title game with a 7-2 conference record, a 10-2 overall record should be more than enough for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

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