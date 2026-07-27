Ranking Texas A&M’s Biggest Advantages Over Other SEC Contenders

SEC football is right around the corner, and comparing each team to each other is in full force.

For Texas A&M football, they are being thrown in the playoff conversation and are a dark horse to be potential college football champions. Head coach Mike Elko has rebuilt this program and it is looking like a solid future.

It’s still early though to make a ton of judgments on any team because not a single one has taken the field and there has been a roster overhaul for numerous schools hoping to make a run for a title.

With where the Aggies are in the SEC landscape, this is what should give them an advantage over many other programs.

Returning Quarterback

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saddle up for another year. It’s the man under center running the offense. It is quarterback Marcel Reed making a return to Aggieland for another ride in hopes that he can rewrite what occurred a season ago that ended the Maroon and White’s season earlier than he had hoped.

Look at how many schools in the SEC are getting their starting quarterback from a year ago back. That number is at seven right now, unless someone makes a monster surprise and takes that leap to the No. 1 position. Based on the 16 teams that have those quarterbacks returning, it appears that seven of them will have their man back. That list includes Texas, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and obviously, A&M.

Between those schools, there are only four players as starters that have made the College Football Playoff. It’s Reed along with Trinidad Chambliss, Gunner Stockton and John Mateer. Arch Manning didn’t make that list because he was a backup.

No matter who did and didn’t make that cut, A&M already has an edge against multiple opponents it takes on this season with a quarterback that is familiar with the culture and has plenty of depth surrounding him that will help make his life easier.

Scary Wide Receivers

It’s hard not to agree that this could be the most talented unit in all of college football. Imagine the duo of wide receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman and Mario Craver. Don’t forget the Alabama transfer, Isaiah Horton. These men are crafty, smart, and explosive.

Combining the stats from last season that the two returners alone put together, there were more than 1,400 yards collected, and that is scary for any defense to have to think about how to defend in coverage.

Not every wide receiver in the SEC has the magic that these athletes exhibit day in and day out. All have tremendous speed, are sure-handed, and crisp in their route running. Take into account other units that have been compared to them.

Look at Cam Coleman. He has never played with Manning. Wide receiver Ryan Wingo didn’t have as many yards logged as Craver. Both are being compared to A&M’s duo.

Look at South Carolina. There is Nyck Harbor but not as much depth behind him. Same goes for Oklahoma’s unit. Isaiah Sartenga is their playmaker, but there’s not quite as much production after him. The same argument could be made when elevating Alabama’s wide receivers. It’s a big question mark after Ryan Williams.

Yes, some groups can make the argument for why they are as good as the Aggies' wide receivers, but having the size and terrific acceleration really gives an advantage to the offense compared to other weaker rooms that are still crowded with talent.

Homefield Advantage

When the topic of what environments are the hardest to play in, Kyle Field nearly always makes that list. Why? It is an electric enviornment with a loyal fanbase. There is a great student body, and tradition makes that mecca unique compared to any other place across the country.

Name another college that has only Yell Leaders? Is there another school that has a pep rally the night before a game? Nope. Midnight Yell gets the 12th Man going. It’s also the intimidating end zones, with towels waving in the air as fast as possible. Not only is it the fans that make a difference. It is the music that gets the sidelines rocking and the fanbase hyped for the next play.

There have been legends who even say that it is one of the hardest places to compete in. Hearing the raucous gives the Fightin’ Farmers motivation and confidence, and don’t forget last year’s team went undefeated at home in the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record. That’s extremely difficult for a team to pull off, but just another one of the multiple reasons A&M has an advantage against others.

Although it might seem that Kyle Field is just another stadium, it is far more than that. There’s a spirit can ne'er be told. It’s the spirit of Aggieland.

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