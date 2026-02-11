Predicting Texas A&M Aggies' Offensive Depth Chart in 2026

With its roster pretty much set and spring practice lingering right over the horizon, Texas A&M football is fortunate to have maintained many of its key non-draft eligible players from slipping away in the transfer portal.

Although many of their starting offensive and defensive linemen are off to the big leagues for their chase of a championship, those who remain are after the same lofty goals that head coach Mike Elko has put together in his short time in College Station.

Therefore, there is much to predict and dive into with who will be the face of the program in 2026, so let's not delay as we take a look at those slated to be the key contributors in the Aggies' quest to the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback and Running Back:

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that quarterback Marcel Reed will be back as QB1 at A&M, in what will most likely be his last year in College Station. The young passer has helped change the narrative around the Aggies and led Elko's squad to 11 straight victories. He has garnered Heisman attention and will be the man in charge of A&M's offense in 2026.

The running back position, however, is where there is room for everyone to shine in the spotlight. The projected starter for the Aggies will be none other than running back Rueben Owens II, a young back who is finally in the starting role after years of sitting behind incumbent starter Le'Veon Moss.

Behind Owens will be a strong helping of capable rushers, starting with true sophomore Jamarrion Morrow. After being positioned as simply a depth piece, Morrow contributed greatly in his rookie campaign, tallying three touchdowns and over 200 total yards.

The addition of coveted running back KJ Edwards will surely factor into the Aggies' rotation, and A&M will most likely maintain its efficiency thanks to the group that has been dubbed "The Stable" by running backs coach Trooper Taylor.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends:

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite losing star wide receiver KC Concepcion to the NFL Draft, the Aggies are poised to return a breakout group of dynamic pass catchers. Starting off with those returning to College Station, wide receiver Mario Craver signed a massive NIL deal this offseason to become of the top paid weapons in the SEC.

To his side, wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman is prepared to build off of his unlikely redshirt freshman campaign that featured his becoming WR3 for Reed. As for those joining the Maroon and White, the most impactful transfer is the X-factor wide receiver

As for tight ends, A&M is losing two key contributors in tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Theo Melin Ohrstrom, who are heading off to seek green pastures on their respective paths. Therefore, the Aggies will look toward freshman Kiotti Armstrong to carry the load of being an all-world SEC tight end.

Offensive Line:

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest change in the Aggies' offensive depth chart this offseason has been in the trenches. A&M will lose four of its starters along the offensive line, as players like team captain tackle Trey Zuhn III and others are out the door to hopefully make a splash in the NFL.

Therefore, the Maroon Goons will look quite a bit different, starting with the transfers being brought in from around the SEC. Elko and his crew got right to work in the portal to snag quality talent, with LSU transfers Coen Echols and Tyree Adams opting to turn their purple and yellow into maroon and white.

Offensive lineman Wilkin Fromby is another quality former starter slated to the same and Aggieland, but the Aggies' talent is also homegrown. Former five-star tackle Lamont Rogers is poised to start in his second season at A&M and the Aggies have the tools at the ready to pick up right where they left off as far as protecting Reed.

Kicker:

Illinois kicker David Olano (24) kicks the game winning field goal against Tennessee during the fourth quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After its worst kicking season in over a decade, A&M and its fans are letting out a collective sigh of relief thanks to Illinois transfer kicker David Olano. The kicking position plagued the Aggies throughout the 2025 season, and at multiple points, forced them to go fourth downs time and again since field goals were a non-factor for the A&M offense.

Olano, however, does not take a day off in knocking it through the uprights, as the new A&M kicker tabbed a 87% field-goal percentage in his junior season, missing within 30 once as opposed to the Aggies' two.