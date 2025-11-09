All Aggies

Projecting Texas A&M’s Path to the National Championship

Texas A&M could have a clear road to the national championship, with plenty of interesting matchups along the way.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
If the season ended today, the first round of the College Football Playoff would feature some electric matchups, at least according to CBS Sports’ latest projections.

Notre Dame would head to Autzen Stadium to face Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks. Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets would square off against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels in what could turn into an offensive shootout. Meanwhile, North Texas would draw Georgia in a David versus Goliath matchup that could get ugly fast for the Group of Five representative.

But perhaps the most intriguing clash would happen deep in the heart of Texas. The revived Longhorns would travel west to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech in what could be a spectacle. The winner of that would advance to face Texas A&M. Absolute cinema.

Second Round Lone Star Showdown?

Texas Tech
Texas Tech's Skyler Gill-Howard (0), David Bailey (31) and Jacob Rodriguez prepare to play defense against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Aggies currently sit at No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, waiting to see if Tuesday’s playoff reveal brings any movement. CBS Sports’ projected bracket paints a favorable path to the national championship for Mike Elko’s squad.

A&M would earn a first-round bye and await the winner of the Texas-Texas Tech matchup. On the same side of the bracket, the winner of Ole Miss-Georgia Tech would meet No. 2 ranked Indiana. All signs point to the Rebels handling the Yellow Jackets, setting up an Ole Miss-Indiana clash.

With Tech looking like the second best team in the state, it is not out of the realm to have a Red Raiders versus Aggies second round matchup. Whether it is the Horns or Tech advancing, that second round game would be special.

Ole Miss or Indiana

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

If the Aggies were to win that second round matchup, a hypothetical matchup with either Indiana or Ole Miss would loom on the horizon. 

Mike Elko’s program matches well with both of those teams. A&M could play a shootout with Ole Miss while arguably boasting the more physical team. Against Indiana, it would likely be a defensive matchup with the Aggies having the more explosive offense.

Texas A&M-Ohio State Natty

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to quarterback Julian Sayin.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10.

On the other side of the bracket, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia seem like the favorites to reach the natty. The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions so it will be hard to think of anyone toppling them until proven otherwise.

An Ohio State-A&M national championship would mark the fifth time these two programs have met. 

Ryan Day’s squad is littered with NFL talent but will not see an offense as dynamic and versatile as the Aggies even through their treacherous side of the bracket.

A lot of football remains before December, but just being in this conversation speaks volumes about what Elko has built in College Station.

