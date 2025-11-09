All Aggies

Three Key Takeaways From Texas A&M's Dominant Win Over Mizzou

Texas A&M stayed perfect with a 38–17 win over Missouri, leaning on Reuben Owens and a deep backfield to keep their playoff push rolling.

Diego Saenz

Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Texas A&M is 9–0 for the first time since 1992. The Aggies stand as one of only three remaining undefeated teams in the FBS and sit atop the SEC standings.

Mike Elko’s squad erased any hint of a trap game, rolling past Missouri 38–17 to strengthen its case as one of the nation’s best.

A major reason for A&M’s dominance was its powerful ground attack. The Aggies rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. Seven different players recorded a carry as A&M surpassed the 200-yard mark for the third straight game.

Give Rueben Owens the Rock

Rueben Owens II
Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs against Louisiana State Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) and defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A&M’s backfield is one of the deepest in the country, but on Saturday night, it was junior Rueben Owens who stole the spotlight. Owens rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries, averaging an impressive 7.8 yards per attempt. It marked his second 100-yard performance of the season, joining his breakout game against Mississippi State.

The El Campo native flashed his five-star talent in the fourth quarter when he broke free for a 57-yard touchdown that pushed A&M’s lead to three scores and effectively sealed the win.

Owens also recorded runs of 14, 10 and 9 yards, keeping the Tigers defense on its heels throughout the night. It was the fourth time this season he has led the team in rushing, and one of his most complete performances yet.

The Aggies Have Depth

Jamarion Morro
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jamarion Morrow and EJ Smith provided valuable support against the Tigers, combining for 39 yards on 15 carries. The duo continues to step up for a backfield working to fill the gap left by Le’Veon Moss’ injury.

Morrow logged the second-most carries on the team, rushing nine times for 15 yards against a tough Missouri front.

A former Missouri commit, Morrow’s performance carried a little extra meaning. Contributing to a 9-0 A&M squad had to feel rewarding for the freshman who once planned to play in Columbia.

Special Player on Special Teams

Dalton Brook
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) returns a fumble against Missouri Tigers tight end Jude James (89) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The play of the afternoon came on fourth and three from A&M’s 34-yard line. After Marcel Reed was forced to throw the ball away on the previous series, the Aggies lined up to punt. Instead, Mike Elko dialed up a surprise fake. Dalton Brooks took the direct snap and sprinted 48 yards into open space, setting up a field goal that extended A&M’s lead.

Brooks probably had not seen that much open field since his days as a running back at Shiner High School.

The Aggies will continue leaning on their deep backfield as they wait for Le’Veon Moss to return to full health.

Diego Saenz
