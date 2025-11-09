Three Key Takeaways From Texas A&M's Dominant Win Over Mizzou
Texas A&M is 9–0 for the first time since 1992. The Aggies stand as one of only three remaining undefeated teams in the FBS and sit atop the SEC standings.
Mike Elko’s squad erased any hint of a trap game, rolling past Missouri 38–17 to strengthen its case as one of the nation’s best.
A major reason for A&M’s dominance was its powerful ground attack. The Aggies rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. Seven different players recorded a carry as A&M surpassed the 200-yard mark for the third straight game.
Give Rueben Owens the Rock
A&M’s backfield is one of the deepest in the country, but on Saturday night, it was junior Rueben Owens who stole the spotlight. Owens rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries, averaging an impressive 7.8 yards per attempt. It marked his second 100-yard performance of the season, joining his breakout game against Mississippi State.
The El Campo native flashed his five-star talent in the fourth quarter when he broke free for a 57-yard touchdown that pushed A&M’s lead to three scores and effectively sealed the win.
Owens also recorded runs of 14, 10 and 9 yards, keeping the Tigers defense on its heels throughout the night. It was the fourth time this season he has led the team in rushing, and one of his most complete performances yet.
The Aggies Have Depth
Jamarion Morrow and EJ Smith provided valuable support against the Tigers, combining for 39 yards on 15 carries. The duo continues to step up for a backfield working to fill the gap left by Le’Veon Moss’ injury.
Morrow logged the second-most carries on the team, rushing nine times for 15 yards against a tough Missouri front.
A former Missouri commit, Morrow’s performance carried a little extra meaning. Contributing to a 9-0 A&M squad had to feel rewarding for the freshman who once planned to play in Columbia.
Special Player on Special Teams
The play of the afternoon came on fourth and three from A&M’s 34-yard line. After Marcel Reed was forced to throw the ball away on the previous series, the Aggies lined up to punt. Instead, Mike Elko dialed up a surprise fake. Dalton Brooks took the direct snap and sprinted 48 yards into open space, setting up a field goal that extended A&M’s lead.
Brooks probably had not seen that much open field since his days as a running back at Shiner High School.
The Aggies will continue leaning on their deep backfield as they wait for Le’Veon Moss to return to full health.