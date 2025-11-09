How the CFP's 'Disrespectful' Rankings Put a Chip on Texas A&M's Shoulder
The Fightin’ Texas Aggie football team has been a force to be reckoned with all season. Sitting at 9-0 after downing the No. 22 Missouri Tigers, the No. 3 Aggies seem to be the real deal, racking up yet another ranked victory on the road. When the College Football Playoff selection committee sat down to discuss their first rankings of the season, they had a very tough decision to make.
“We had robust discussions about Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M,” committee chair Mack Rhoades said. “We felt like Ohio State and Indiana were close when you look at the statistical data. We felt Ohio State was a little bit better on the offensive line and defensively. When we included A&M as part of the discussion, we felt like the separator there was the defense.”
Following the Aggies’ 38-17 victory over the Tigers, Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford revealed Rhoades’ comments had stuck with coach Mike Elko’s squad throughout the week.
Daymion Sanford and the Aggies Stick it to Mack Rhoades
"It motivated us a lot,” Sanford said after the game. “Coming into the game, we had a chip on our shoulder. Why are they disrespecting us?"
The Aggies stepped into Faurot Field and immediately took over on defense. The Wrecking Crew terrorized true freshman Matt Zollers in his first career start, only allowing him to complete seven passes for 77 yards. Texas A&M also forced two strip sacks that truly turned the tide of the game.
"We just showed we're a defense that can come out and play,” linebacker Dalton Brooks said. ”We're a defense that can do what we need to do."
While the Aggies were dominant against Mizzou’s aerial attack, the rushing defense struggled against one of the more dominant ground games in the SEC. Against Texas A&M, Missouri running backs combined for 207 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
"Overall, we did the things we needed to do, held them to 17 points and did well on third downs, Elko said. ”For the most part, we played well, but we've got to get our rush defense consistent."
The 9-0 Texas A&M Aggies are set to return to Kyle Field for the first time in over a month when they host the 3-6 South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 11 am Central time.
"I don't know what it takes for them to start believing,” running back Rueben Owens said. “Ain't no upsets going on. We come to play."