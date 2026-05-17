Ranking The 5 Greatest Texas A&M Uniform Combos in Team History

In a world full of statistics, prime-time matchups, and expert analysis in the sports realm, uniforms are what bring fans together.

No matter the circumstance, the majority of fans across the country can agree on great and terrible uniform combinations, and all that's in the middle.

Here is our take on the freshest uniforms in Texas A&M Aggies football history, ranging anywhere from standard to throwbacks, and especially alternates.

5. The 2012 "Johnny Football" Away Set

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) carries to the sidelines against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant Denny Stadium. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

These are classic, and every Aggie fan remembers the very first SEC uniform combos Texas A&M ever rocked. Of course, a significant piece of notoriety for this uniform combo is that Johnny Manziel won heisman this year, rocking this set at every away game in his path.

What makes it stand out amongst other away sets in program history, besides its historical value, is the all-white with the maroon racing stripes that reach to the bottom of the pants, as well as the undershirt with extended sleeves that many of the players wore.

4. The 2024 "All-Maroon" Night Look

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A much more recent acquisition to the history books, this all-maroon set just feels right. Texas A&M announced that for its upcoming night game versus South Carolina in 2025, they would return the all-maroon uniforms that were only brought out a handful of times.

While normally, fans gravitate towards the originals, this revised 2024 edition was special. Many fans thought that this was the best rendition so far and are excited to see more of it next season.

3. The OG all black uniform at Mississippi State (2012)

Quarterback Johnny Manziel scrambling against Mississippi State on November 3, 2012, during the game where Texas A&M debuted its first-ever alternate all-black uniforms. | Rogelio V. Solis Associated Press

Talk about a trend starter; these uniforms paved the way for the "blackout" movement for years to come, and are especially relevant in this age. The 12th man lives for the blackout games every season, and while the fans love the new script font, you have to pay homage to its humble beginnings.

In 2012, Mississippi State announced that it would wear all-white uniforms for what they were calling "the snowbowl." In response, Texas A&M wore entirely black uniforms, walked into Mississippi State territory, and beat them in the program's own celebration. Fans rejoice knowing that their favorite annual uniform tradition became possible with just a little bit of hatred for a conference opponent.

2. The 2016 "1956 National Champions" Throwbacks

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight (8) makes a big rush against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In 2016, for the 60th anniversary of Texas A&M's sole National Championship, the Aggies wore 1956 throwback uniforms against the Gamecocks. It should be no surprise that these uniforms are so highly rated, given how much the 12th Man loves tradition.

Aside from its historical value, these are simply great uniform combinations. They are simple, an obvious nod to an all-time season, and classy. With nothing but all white, maroon stripes, including one down the helmet, and a commemorative patch, these jerseys must make a return for the 70th anniversary in 2026.

1. The “Dark Onyx” at LSU (2013)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) looks to pass the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

Finally, the greatest uniform in Aggie history is the "dark onyx" set used in the 2012 game versus LSU. If you haven't gathered it just yet, the Fightin' Farmers went on a generational jersey run in 2012, and this specific set is still talked about today.

The scaley texture, mixed with the beautiful charcoal grey and classic maroon colors, pasted on the jerseys, makes a brilliant combination. They are dearly loved by fans in Aggieland, and who better to show off their debut than "Johnny Football" himself. Many dream these jerseys will make a comeback, especially given the necessity for redemption, as A&M lost the game 24-19 in Kyle Field.

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