How Texas A&M’s Last 5 Recruiting Classes Rank From Worst to Best

Even with a change of head coach in 2025, the Texas A&M Aggies have had consistently great recruitment in the last few years.

Every season since 2022 has had a top 15 recruiting class, and though some of those seasons didn't pan out as the 12th man wanted, it is clear that the Texas A&M coaching staff has a keen eye for talent.

With the 2026 recruitment season for both portal and high school wrapping up, it is now available for comparison, and its ranking among the last five years may shock you.

NOTE: These rankings are factoring in both transfer portal and high school recruiting from each cycle.

5. 2023

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) reacts prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Hindsight is 20/20, and looking at this class now makes this ranking questionable. Players like Marcel Reed, Chase Bisontis, Rueben Owens II, and even Taurean York are standout talents now, but at the time, were looked over tremendously.

At the time, this recruiting class was 15th in the nation with just one five-star recruit and only 10 ESPN 300 recruits. If you were wondering, that lone five-star recruit was DJ Hicks, who remains just as successful a prospect as he was in his freshman season.

Overall, this was a lackluster recruiting year from Jimbo Fisher, and it showed in the regular season, as the Maroon and White finished with a very poor record of 7-6.

4. 2024

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) watches as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) runs the ball in to score a touchdown after an interception in the third quarter of the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

There was a slight upgrade in prospect signees going into the 2024 season, and that really might be generous. Once again, there was just one five-star recruit in Terry Bussey, and only seven ESPN 300 recruits. With that being said, there were over double the recruits in total, and several of them made a serious impact on the roster, like Cashius Howell, Dezz Ricks, and Nic Scourton.

In 2024, that roster only played into already enforced stereotypes, finishing 8-5, which was just one more win than the year prior. The "battered Aggie syndrome" was in full effect, and really, this two-year decline was a primary reason Jimbo Fisher was let go in the first place.

3. 2025

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) controls the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Stroman (7) defends during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In comes a brand-new marshall on the field, as Mike Elko takes his stand as a first-year SEC head coach. Along with his 2022 ACC Coach of the Year award, he brought in a whole new approach to recruitment.

In 2025, Texas A&M took a decent leap in recruiting, as they brought in almost the same number of prospects, but double the ESPN 300 recruits from the season before. Though they still only had one five-star sign, they signed a very solid 18 four-stars, including familiar faces like KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and Kelvion Riggins.

As we saw, they took a huge leap in production over the season, finishing with an 11-2 record and landing a spot in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history. Though they were clearly building on a great roster, their upgraded recruiting status from Mike Elko in his first year went a long way for the Aggies' success.

2. 2026

Johnny Manziel, Brandon Arrington | @brandonjubie2 - X

This is an audacious pick, we will agree, since the newest set of prospects has only just played a spring game for Texas A&M. The "Maroon and White" spring game showed just how talented this new roster is, even with no regular-season games under its belt.

So far in the recruitment process, the Aggies have landed five-star Brandon Arrington, as well as a whopping 23 four-star recruits. The Aggies are making serious additions in the secondary and defensive line, and have even added a superstar to the wide receiver room in Isaiah Horton. On top of that, they have built a practically unrecognizable and yet sturdy offensive line, landing four-star Wilkin Formby to lead the charge.

Time will tell just how good this most recent offseason recruitment was, but Elko has done a fantastic job at creating a comfortable depth in the roster.

1. 2022

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Two years before he was fired, Fisher put together one of the greatest college football recruitment classes in history and still managed to finish the season 5-7. The Aggies landed 31 recruits, including an unbelievable five individual five-stars and 21 four-stars, creating one of the most anticipated rosters of all time.

Though a few prospects did amazing things in their time at Texas A&M, not even Shemar Stewart and Le'Veon Moss could change the program overnight. At the time, surely, the coaches thought they had put together a dream team that not one school in the country could compete with.

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