Miami’s End Zone Interception of Marcel Reed Seals College Football Playoff Win Over Texas A&M
In a game dictated by defense for 60 minutes, it was only fitting that an interception seal Miami's 10–3 win over Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
With 24 seconds left, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed’s throw to the end zone settled neatly into the arms of Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald. The pick sent Miami to the CFP quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State, and gave the Hurricanes their first postseason win since 2016 and major bowl-equivalent win since 2003.
Reed struggled against a ferocious Miami defense, finishing with 237 yards and two interceptions on 25-for-39 passing. Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck wasn't much better with 103 yards on a 14-for-20 line, though he did throw the game's only touchdown to wide receiver Malachi Toney.
Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. paced both teams on the ground, running for a career-best 172 yards on 17 carries.
The Hurricanes’ clash with the Buckeyes will mark the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, when Ohio State topped Miami 31–24 in a classic double-overtime clash.
