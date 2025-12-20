SI

Miami’s End Zone Interception of Marcel Reed Seals College Football Playoff Win Over Texas A&M

The Hurricanes had the better end of a slugfest.

Patrick Andres

Marcel Reed's interception sealed Texas A&M's fate against Miami.
Marcel Reed's interception sealed Texas A&M's fate against Miami. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In a game dictated by defense for 60 minutes, it was only fitting that an interception seal Miami's 10–3 win over Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

With 24 seconds left, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed’s throw to the end zone settled neatly into the arms of Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald. The pick sent Miami to the CFP quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State, and gave the Hurricanes their first postseason win since 2016 and major bowl-equivalent win since 2003.

Reed struggled against a ferocious Miami defense, finishing with 237 yards and two interceptions on 25-for-39 passing. Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck wasn't much better with 103 yards on a 14-for-20 line, though he did throw the game's only touchdown to wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. paced both teams on the ground, running for a career-best 172 yards on 17 carries.

The Hurricanes’ clash with the Buckeyes will mark the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, when Ohio State topped Miami 31–24 in a classic double-overtime clash.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

